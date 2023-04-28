STRATHMORE — Sunnyside Elementary School is a small but mighty school west of Strathmore that began, as one might expect, as a one room schoolhouse in 1908.
Every year in the spring and the fall, when the weather is good, parents or guardians are invited to have lunch with their children. And they'll either bring something homemade, or their child will have a cafeteria lunch, or they'll bring something special. Like on Thursday, parents brought McDonald's, pizza, or other special food treats their kids liked for Lunch on the Lawn.
The school had gone all out. There were blue picnic tables with yellow umbrellas in the school quad, while out front behind wrought iron fencing, under gorgeous older trees parents relaxed in the shade with their children, or teachers sat with their classes and ate.
Sunnyside is a K-8 school, and on Thursday, the cafeteria lunch looked great. Hamburgers, chips, milk, and more. Looked like there were some treats also, with lunch. The children sure looked like they were having a good time.
Besides inviting parents to have lunch on the lawn, there was a fabulous flower show, which has been a tradition, said Mr. Jose Alcantar, Director of Communications, for at least 70-plus years. From each grade children bring flowers they have arranged in a vase of their own creation.
And they receive a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prize for preschool through 4th grade. The 5th thrugh 8th graders receive grand prizes.
The flower arrangements are graded on creativity, how students use their flowers, the arrangement, and the type of vase used. And all the flowers look like they were grown in their family gardens.
Some were just breathtaking. A huge variety of flowers, from roses of all colors, Calla lilies, a Bird-of-Paradise, White and Red Amaryllis, geraniums, daisies, from simple, to elegant. It was hard to believe the arrangements were done by students. One arrangement had a palm frond, while others had artful grasses, or exotic flowers. What a wonderful show.
Winners receive a ribbon and cash prize: a $1 coin for 1st prize, a 50 cent piece for 2nd prize, and a quarter for 3rd prize. And the grand prize is a $2 bill.
The prizes haven't changed in many years, and the rare $1 coin, 50 cent piece, and $2 bill is exciting for the kids. "The kids are always excited and we have a parent night, so they can see the flowers, and Sunnyside Band concert,so it's a big night tonight," remarked Steve Tsuboi, Sunnyside superintendent, "There are lots of activities, as well as parent conferences."
"This brings the community together," said Jeannette Torres-Marquez, who's in charge of the flower arranging competition, "but the superintendent distributes the prizes.”
“And the boys and girls love the flowers and it is a nice tradition that is at least over 70 years old at the school."
"They've done the flower arranging since they were in preschool so they know that this is a graded competition, but it is also admired by the whole school," said Alcantar. "And I've never seen this done at any other school. “
Teachers aide Lectoria Silva said, "I think it is amazing that families can come out and have lunch with their kids. And the kids get so excited and happy."
Caroline Avila, the mother of Ricardo Perez, 9, and Sophia Perez, 7, sat at the bright blue picnic table under a yellow umbrella in the quad with her children and was having lunch. "This is an amazing opportunity for the parents to spend time with their children throughout the day, lunch on the lawn, the 1st and 2nd graders went on a field trip to Strathmore High School Farm, the flower show, and the band concert. As well as parent conferences. It's a busy day today."
"The flowers were great," said Ricardo. "That's what's really nice about this school," Avila said, "they do a lot of activities and involve parents. And it's nice to be able to participate in these activities."
"The field trip to Strathmore Farm was good, and I got to see the bunnies," said Sophia.
Another little girl sitting with her family, said, "I'm grateful that my family came to have lunch with me."
The school has always made parent involvement a high priority, said Alcantar, and they try to have events that allow the parents to come and participate as much as possible at the school.
"All of our board members have children at the school and are very involved,” he said.
"I look forward to the flower show every year," said Lupita Gonzales, special education teacher, "I think it brings the parents and students together, and the students take such pride in their flower arrangements."