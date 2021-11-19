It was another historic day in athletics for Summit Collegiate High School.
Raul Acevedo became the school's first Valley champion when he won the Central Section Division V title at the Valley Championships on Thursday at Woodward Park. Acevedo will be joined by several local runners — including three of his teammates — at the State Championships on November 27.
Also qualifying for the state meet were Monache's Ian Queenan, Porterville High's Dominic Welsh and Araceli Medina, Lindsay freshman Melanie Navarro and Summit's Evangelique Ortiz, Alexa Gomez and Demaree Lewis.
The top 12 finishers and the top five finishers from non-qualifying teams and the top two teams in each division qualified for state.
Acevedo finished the three-mile course in 17:47.93 to win the Valley title. Meanwhile for Summit's girls, Ortiz was fourth in 21:33, Gomez was sixth in 21:52 and Lewis was ninth in 22:25.
“They did a very, very good job today,” Summit coach Maria Gonzalez said. “I'm extremely proud of all my runners.”
Queenan placed ninth in Division II to qualify for state in 16:06.05. Monache finished fourth as a team with 148 points, placing just behind Atascadero with 127 points. Monache and Atascadero had been exchanging the No. 3 ranking in Division II throughout the season.
Sanger edged San Luis Obispo for the team title 33-34. Both Sanger and San Luis Obispo would have also likely contended for the Division I title.
Also for Monache, Monte Moore placed 24th in 17:44.42. “The team went out hard and was drawn into a fast paced race with Sanger,” Monache coach Seth Ishida said. “We were right in contention at the mile.”
But Monache eventually dropped back to fourth. Ishida did say the fast pace allowed Queenan to break from most of the field as he ran a personal best.
“I am very proud our 4th place D2 finish,” Ishida said. “These guys gave it all. You can’t ask for more than that.”
Monache's girls placed 11th in Division II
Porterville's girls finished fifth in Division III. Medina placed fourth to advance to state, finishing in 20:03.03. Makayla Gonzalez almost joined her for PHS as she finished 14th overall in 20:56.03.
Porterville's boys finished fourth in Division IV. Welsh placed sixth to advance to state in 17:05.82.
For Lindsay, Navarro placed 10th in Division IV in 20:37.33.