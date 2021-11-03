Summit Collegiate High School will hold a Dia de los Muertos, a celebration of life, on Friday, November 5 from 5-8 p.m.
The event is under the direction of Summit Spanish teacher Luis Del Hoyo
The school's students and staff invite the community to enjoy an evening of cultural, educational, and diversity activities by engaging in learning opportunities such as traditions connected to families. The festivities includes face painting, Catrina’s on display and student altars/ofrendas (offerings).
These altars are decorated with bright yellow marigold flowers, photos of the departed, and their favorite foods and drinks of the one being honored. Marigolds are believed to be the pathways that guide the spirits to their offerings. The altars are decorated with bright orange marigolds, painted skulls, flickering candles, glass of water, colorful paper cutouts (papel picado) and photographs.
Student folklorico dancers will perform and there will be other traditional Mexican dances. There will also be canvas paintings and art on display. The Summit Jazz Band and Summit Choir will perform as well as a Cello Duet.
There will be food and drinks, including authentic Mexican food, for sale and only cash will be accepted Cash. Special guests include Che Hinojosa and Chase Carpenter de Danza Azteca offering the Four Directions opening, La Catrina De Visalia (Lety Valencia), La Catrina’s De Porterville (Teresa and Mariah Carpenter), and artists, including Jeanette Brewer, Veronica Slobodnik, Zachary Carpenter, Hinojosa, Maggie Espino and Teresa Carpenter.
Face masks will be required.
Summit invites everyone to attend and learn about traditions and their meaning. Dia de los Muertos is a tradition of activities that takes place in celebration once a year when the departed come back to celebrate with their loved ones.
Those attending are encouraged to experience the culture and tradition of celebrating and sharing memories of loved ones who have passed. Those attending are encouraged to dress up to remember the departed and share memories of loved ones.