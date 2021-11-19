In a hard-fought battle the Summit girls soccer team was able to beat Strathmore 4-2 on Wednesday at Summit.
Summit coach Ryne Quiroz and Spartan coach Hector Gonzalez both said they have high hopes for their teams as the Bears were coming off a loss while Strathmore was coming off a tie.
Quickly to begin the game Ayanna Monjaras was able to score with the help of solid offense from her team to give the Bears a 1-0 lead. The Bears regained possession with a steal and kept the Spartans pressed for minutes at a time.
The Spartans respond with a hard push into Bear territory and tied the score 1-1 at halftime. Monjares and the Bears were able to score twice to give Summit a 3-1 lead.
Lia Charles was able to respond for Strathmore, scoring to bring the Spartans to within 3-2. Summit was able to score in the final minutes of the game for the final margin.
Despite the loss, Gonzalez said he was pleased with his team's midfield play. “We've been learning to play as a team after several players left last year and it's going well so far,” he said.
BOYS SOCCER
Strathmore 4, Summit 1
The first half ended in a 1-1 tie after back to back goals were scored by the Bears and Spartans.
The second half opens with a looser formation by the Bears that allows the Spartans an easy header past the Bear goalie, giving Strathmore a 2-1 lead. The Spartans were able to break the Bears defense for two late goals for the final margin.
Racing down the pitch Bears and Spartans collide while angling for shots on goal. No one's hurt as the game continues. Bears with a hard shot on the west side of the field that goes wide. Spartan pressure is able to break the Bear defense as they score points three and four in the last minute of the game.
Despite the loss Summit coach Christian Baez said he was pleased with his team's midfield play in the first half.
“Mid played well during the first half,” he said. “We kept them pressured and we kept our goal safe. But the second half led to some simple mistakes; mistakes that cost us in points.”