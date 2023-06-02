Summit Collegiate High School 2022-2023 Student Body President Alexis Gonzalez likely summed up the feelings of every high school graduate who has to make a speech at their Commencement.
“Sitting down and writing this speech has to be one of the hardest assignments ever given to me,” Gonzales said in her speech during Summit's Commencement on Thursday at the Summit campus. “I have had so much to say but little knowledge on how to actually say it.”
But Gonzales went onto say what every high school graduate this time of year is also likely feeling. “I wanted to talk about all of the precious times that we had together,” she said. “I mean being together for six years forms bonds stronger than ropes.”
Gonzales also provided perspective when telling her fellow graduates about expectations. “The restrictions society puts on us to become the perfect citizens is unrealistic and unachievable.
“All we can do is be perfect enough for ourselves. We need to work hard for ourselves, do things for ourselves and it shouldn't matter what other people think.”
Then Gonzales provided a message from an unexpected source. “I want to leave you guys with a quote that I have found to have a powerful meaning. 'You get to a point in your life when you realize that you have more yesterdays than tomorrows.'
“I want to say that I got this inspirational quote from someone super important like Barack Obama. But believe it or not these wise words are from a patient on Grey's Anatomy.
“So why wait. What not put yourself out for the world too see. It is important to live life to the fullest because eventually we will have no more tomorrows.”
Valedictorian Raul Acevedo talked about the challenges the class faced including the COVID pandemic.
“However, I very well kjnow that each one of us also had some more vastly different and personal challenges that we struggled with and pushed through in order to be here today. Whether it was something like depression, burnout, loss of a loved one or some other larger obstacle you overcame, you made it even if things didn't go completely your way and you deserve to be here right now for ovecoming various obstacles and for all the hard work you put into your education.”
Acevedo also advised his fellow graduates to be flexible. “After all, it really is ridiculous that we are expected to have our life figureed out ina fourth of our lifetime with insufficient real world experience. The only thing I highly advise above all else to all of you is to keep doing your best in whatever you do.”
Student speaker Elisia Raymond advised her fellow graduates not to be scared. “The future may seem daunting, but let us not be afraid. Embrace the uncertainty for that's where we will discover our potential. Take risks, follow your passions and pursue your dreams.”
Student speaker Mathew Herrera talked about how a video game changed his life. “Everything changed once I started playing a video game from a series I didn't know about until the year of 2019.
“Ever since I started to love not only the game but the entire series as a whole through everything it has and the characters of the series. One of them really cares about his friends and will do anything for his friends. I also deeply care about my friends and I will do anything to make them happy.
Good luck my lovely friends and Excelsior!
Athena Bear, who was the drum major for the Summit Band, mentioned 2,340 days. “That's a rough estimate of how many days we have spent at school in the past 13 years,” she said.
Like Gonzales, Bear also talked about the difficulty of putting together a graduation speech. “You would think after all that time I would know what to write for this speech,” Bear said.
But Bear like the other speakers went onto advise her fellow graduates to have passion. “Regardless of what you choose to do after we move our tassels from one side to another, be passionate about it and give it everything you have.”