It’s been a long time coming for the Summit High School boys basketball team. After 10 years the Bears finally have their first league championship, as they finished first in the East Sequoia League Redwood Division by beating Farmersville 81-39 Thursday night at the Bear Den.
Summit got off to a fast start, getting 5 points off the bench from senior James Carson to take a 16-9 lead after one quarter.
The Bears used full court pressure to turn up the intensity in the second quarter, forcing multiple turnovers and turning them into transition buckets. The pressure helped the Bears outscore Farmersville 24-5 in the second quarter to take a commanding 40-14 halftime lead.
Summit wasn’t finished as they kept the intensity on in the third quarter, as Kristian Avila scored 13 points in the 3rd quarter to help the Bears crusie to a 67-26 lead after three quarters.
Summit finished it off in the fourth to earn their first ever league championship under head coach Ken Caldwell who's in his fifth year as the head coach of the Bears.
Avila led all scorers with 26 points while freshman Shawn Smith added 14, Carson 13 and Austin Martin 8 for the Bears who finished the regular season 11-11 and 7-1 in East Sequoia League play.
Next up for the Bears will be a trip to the CIF Division 6 playoffs which will start next week.