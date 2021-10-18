Burton School District’s Summit Collegiate High School Band have returned from Saturday’s 41st annual “Music in Motion” Visalia Band Invitational with a First Place win in their Division. In addition, overall awards went to Simeon Denni, 2nd Place Mace Drum Major, and Kalie Phanthavong, 3rd Place Solo Baton.
“It was our first parade performance in nearly 2 years, so it was a great result against bands from much larger schools who have been marching weekly,” said band director Donna Steigleder. “I am very proud of the work my kids have done.”
The event is sponsored by Lions International.