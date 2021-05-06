Summer Under The Stars
Will be held in fourth Saturday of each month
By ESTHER AVILA
eavila@portervillerecorder.com
It was a unanimous vote by the Porterville City Council Tuesday night for the Porterville Chamber’s “Cars under the Stars” Summer Series for the continuation of drive-in movies at the Porterville Sports Complex. The movies will run on the fourth Saturday of the next four months — May 22, June 26, July 24 and August 28.
Earlier in the meeting, during her presentation of the Chamber of Commerce quarterly report, chief executive officer Jessica Brackeen talked about the success of the chamber’s inaugural drive-in movie held April 24 at the Sports Complex.
“We had our first event and it was a great success,” Brackeen reported. “We had about 75 cars out there. I was very confident with that. I felt like it was good to have it small to begin with to get a feel of how things were going to work.”
When asked if there were any issues, she said no, and everything was calm.
“It was actually a lot better than I was expecting,” Brackeen said. “Only thing is people were very excited and showed up two hours early. It wasn’t a huge crowd, people trickled in, so by the time the movie started, everyone was well in place for it.”
Brackeen, however, was also before the council during Scheduled Matters, asking for the consideration of approving food, drink and snack vendors at the next four drive-in movie nights.
In the initial request for permission to run the movies, there was no mention of vendors.
Brackeen said she was looking at having only five vendors at the next Cars under the Stars.
“I would keep it small and keep it on the south side – if and when allowed to have vendors,” she said.
Porterville City Manager Joh Lillie pointed out during FreedomFest, numerous vendors have been accommodated on the south side of the facility.
Councilman Milt Stowe agreed, saying Freedom Fest had 30-40 vendors and he didn’t believe it would be a problem with five vendors.
The vote was unanimous with all five councilmembers voting in favor of the continuation of the drive-in movies, and food vendors.
The next movie, which will once again be shown on a large inflatable screen, hasn’t been determined. Brackeen said she is open to suggestions and residents can visit the “Porterville Chamber” facebook page, to offer suggestions. She will then look at the suggestions and add them to an online poll.
VACCINATIONS, FIREWORKS
Also voted upon at Tuesday’s city council meeting was the second dose vaccination clinic to be held from noon to 7 p.m. on May 10-12 at the Porterville Fairgrounds. The vote result – also unanimous.
The event won’t have a resource fair and is specifically to provide the second Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to those who received the first vaccine at the April 18 to 20 event.
During her Chamber of Commerce quarterly report, Brackeen shared some information about the first clinic and also talked of the financial impact it had on the community.
Most of the catering was from Porterville, she said, and more than 3,000 commodity bags with items bought from local stores, not donated, were gifted. Other financial gain was the result of the rental of the event space, security which was sourced locally and 125 healthcare workers who were needing local Airbnb and hotel rooms for the three-day event.
Porterville City Council officially approved the selling of fireworks from noon on June 28 to 10 p.m. July 4.