1643 gift boxes full of school supplies, children’s books, dolls, toys, collapsible soccer balls with pumps, shoes, socks, tee shirts, clothing, jewelry, personal hygiene items, and more, were loaded onto a Greg's Hula Towing truck on Monday morning at Grand Avenue United Methodist Church, marking the culmination of Operation Christmas Child 2021, or Samaritan’s Purse.
For more than 10 years, said Pastor Tom Buratovich of Porterville’s United Grand Avenue Methodist church, the church has been hosting and organizing the gathering and transportation of the filled gift boxes for Operation Christmas Child to be delivered to children in need throughout the world.
“Church organizers Diana Perry and Kathy Chavez have been a consistent source of passion and energy for this project,” said Buratovich, and “it has been a blessing that we are indirectly helping thousands of young people in developing countries. We are grateful for this opportunity.”
An excited and enthusiastic Mimi Schuler, who's involved with the Church of the Latter Day Saints (LDS) Fresno, Porterville and surrounding communities came by with a delivery. She said her girls youth group and her sister’s youth group in Fresno were so excited to pack the gift boxes for Samaritan’s Purse. She said many of the families who brought gift boxes were in need themselves, but they brought beautifully packed boxes for girls “with gifts from the heart.”
Perry said if a child in a third world country has a pencil and paper, or proper school supplies, then they are allowed to go to school.
The gift boxes are often the only thing many of these children will ever receive, mentions the Samaritan’s Purse brochure, so the generosity of the local church organizations and community is highly commendable.
Up until the Hula Tow truck left, gift boxes were still being delivered by local church organizations and private individuals. And people were also giving monetary donations to defray the shipping and transportation costs.
Ultimately, the gift boxes will be delivered to children in South Africa, Lesotho, Gabon, Togo, Madagascar, Liberia, Haiti, Philippines, Mexico, Ecuador, Peru, Ukraine, and three undisclosed sensitive countries, as well as to children in North American tribes in the Southwest United States.
Samaritan’s Purse, or Operation Christmas Child was begun by Franklin Graham, the son of renowned pastor Billy Graham, in 1995.
“Being able to do things in person to help people is what this is all about,” said Perry, when she was talking with Schuler and Chavez.
Schuler said the lesson her youth group learned was “Christ likes service. And that applies to everyone.”
Danae Hartsell said, “For 11 years Greg’s Hula Towing has always been blessed to be a part of transporting the boxes for this ministry.”
Perry and Chavez packed a large box full of handmade knit and crocheted beanie hats, scarves, warm socks, and purses to send with the Christmas gift boxes.
“It has been a real blessing to be part of Operation Christmas Child,” said Judy Sewel, from Believers Church. “It’s wonderful that all these boxes go to underprivileged children that have nothing. And it’s a means for them to hear the gospel.”
“A big thank you to all the donors at Grand Avenue United Methodist, Greg’s Hula Towing, The Porterville Recorder, and Spirit Radio 88.9. Participation in Operation Christmas Child has been absolutely amazing,” said Perry.
For more information for 2022 participation go to www.samaritanspurse.org