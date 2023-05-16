It was a sunny and warm morning for the group of 16 wounded veterans who gathered at Success Lake for the annual Warriors Day on the Lake hosted by the U.S. Corps of Army Engineers in close collaboration with Central Valley Veterans.
The day was filled with bait, water and sunshine as the veterans enjoyed riding around the lake hoping to catch a big bass. After not being able to host the event for three years due to COVID, it was an exciting day for the veterans, lake employees and volunteers to be able hold the event once again out at Success Lake.
“This is what should be our 12th annual, but is really our 9th annual, Warriors Day on the Lake fishing tournament where bass fisherman volunteer their time to take wounded veterans fishing,” said Nicole Arbelo, the Southern Operations Branch Ranger.
Sign-in for the event began at 7:30 a.m. near the south boat ramp of the lake, and as each veteran signed in they were offered a free event T-shirt and a breakfast burrito. Around 7:45 a.m. the group gathered for a safety talk, but then it was time to get into the water.
As 8 a.m. approached, it was time to launch the veterans boats into the water. Local fishing club members had rallied together to donate their time and boats to take the veterans out fishing. And just before 8 a.m. the trucks hauling the boats lined up near the ramp, ready to hit the water.
“We just want to get wounded veterans out on the water, bring them out into nature, give them some time to do something they may never have done or have never had the chance to do,” said Arbelo.
Pairs of trucks reversed into the water carefully, as the veterans sat in groups of two ready in the boat. The truck drivers would get out, enter into the boat and let a lake employee take over. The boats floated further into the lake before the lake employees pulled the trucks away, parking them and marking each one with a number based on their launch order. Boats engines could be heard accelerating away as a new pair of trucks backed down the ramp and into the water.
Once all of the veterans were in the water and casting their lines, lake employees got to work setting up a lunch area. Volunteers helped to cook the food, while others helped to set out tables and chairs.
The veterans were given nearly four hours of fishing time before having to come back in, sun baked and stomachs empty, for their lunch.
“I think we had a really good turn out. We had 16 veterans registered and we ended up with 12 boaters that came out and gave their day to take them fishing,” said Arbelo.
To learn more about the Warriors Day on the Lake event, visit www.centralvalleyveterans.org.
