The “break” from the oppressive heat during the Independence Day weekend could have been a logical reason why Success Lake was again the place to be on Independence Day, Tuesday, July 4.
With the temperature “only” hovering around 100 degrees, it turned out to be a great day to be at the lake. But those who were at the lake on Tuesday said it's a great place to be no matter how hot it is.
So Monday, July 3, served as just a tune up, so to speak, as the number of people along the water of the lake wasn't that large. But by Tuesday afternoon that had changed with large portion of the shoreline of the lake virtually filled with people.
And as late as 3:30 p.m. Tuesday they were still coming to the lake with a number of cars still driving and lining up to enter the lake area. And the oppressive heat in which temperatures were well above 100 degrees from Friday through Sunday didn't keep campers away as the Success Lake campground was full throughout the Independence Day weekend and holiday.
“Lots,” said Nancy Worster, Success Lake Camp Host about the number of people who came to the lake for what was basically a five-day Independence Day holiday from Friday to Tuesday. Worster was still taking people's payments to come into the lake area well into Tuesday afternoon.
“A lot of people,” she said. “Very busy. About the campground during the last five days, Worster said, “there was no space to rent out. The campground was full.”
Meanwhile there were also a lot of people down by the water enjoying the lake. There was even a boat parade from the Success Lake Marina.
Boats could be seen littered throughout the lake and plenty of people could be seen water skiing, on their jet skis and swimming.
It's pretty cool,” said Jose Sarabia from Tulare, who added he and his family, including a family member from Sacramento, came to the lake on Independence Day for the first time.
“It's real good,” he said. “It's beautiful. The lake is warm, it's not even cold. It's really good. Yes, it's beautiful.”
Junior Manzo lives close by on Success Valley Drive. While he's been to the lake many times it was his first time for him and his family to come to the lake on Independence Day. “We come to the lake all the time,” he said. But this is a first, the first time on the fourth.”
Manzo's dog, Casper, was also enjoying the water in the lake. Manzo did admit the slightly cooler temperature did help. “Yeah, a little bit,” he said.
The Belmonte family of Delano on the other hand come to the lake every year on Independence Day. And they also said they appreciated the slightly cooler temperature.
“Heck yea,” said Veronica Belmonte. “It's not as bas as we thought it wa going to be,” added Veronica's brother, Rafael Belmonte.
About coming to the lake every Independence Day, Rafael said, “Every year this day is the coolest. Every year we come and have a good time at the lake. We bring the kids, they enjoy. The water is nice.”
He said his family comes every Independence Day “to have a good time, just enjoy the day, have a great time with the family.”
And of course there's a lot more water to enjoy this year than in the past drought years as the lake has gone from well shy of its capacity to near capacity.
“Oh, the lake is full,” Rafael said. “It's full. It's to the max right now.” Rafael pointed out to the buoys which were basically parallel with the Highway 190 bridge and said that's where they've been able to set up in past years.
“Right now we're close to the park,” he said. “We're just having a great time right now. It's awesome.”