By the time many people read this today the Tulare County Board of Supervisors likely approved the county's priority list for capital projects for the 2023-2024 fiscal year while also reviewing the projects from 2022-2023.
Among the projects planned for the coming year are the new Porterville Tulare County Sheriff's Office substation, the new Springville Library, the Bartlett Park restoration and the renovated Terra Bella fire station. As part of the approval of the projects, the county board is also likely to approve withdrawing $3 million for the county's Millennium Fund to help pay for the projects.
The county board was set to meet at 9 a.m. this morning. Along with the Millennium Fund, federal, state and county funds are used to fund the projects.
The county has set a budget of nearly $118 million for capital improvement projects for the entire county in 2023-2024.
The Porterville substation is being relocated from its current location at Third and Morton to the former Sequoia National Forest headquarters on Newcomb south of Porterville. The current location is consider too antiquated and small. SQF has since moved into its new headquarters on Morton.
The county purchased the Newcomb property for the substation and county staff reported more than $3.1 million was spent on the substation relocation project in 2022-2023. More than $1.4 million was spent on the Terra Bella Fire Station remodel in 2022-2023.
In March, 2022 the board approved the purchase of the Newcomb property. “The property is ideal for a new substation due to its size, amenities such as secured parking and location,” the county staff report stated. The location is desirable since it's close to the South County Detention Facility.
The property is a 2.85-acre lot with an 18,000 square foot pre-engineered metal building. County staff reported it expected the project to be completed this month.
As part of the Terra Bella fire station remodel, a three-bay fire engine garage will be added to the facility. A day room is also be constructed in the current two-bay garage, along with a new HVAC system and new dorm room.
The existing air compressor is being replaced along with the installation of a fire alarm system and a clean-up room is being added consisting of a service sink, mop sink, modular shower cabinet, washer and dryer hookups. In addition fencing, wastewater clarifier, landscaping is being added and the three bay garage will include concrete work and warning beacon. County staff stated it expected the project to be completed in November 2023.
The new Springville Library will be about 3,000 square feet. Design of the building is underway. Construction plans are expected to be submitted to the board for approval in October.
In addition in 2022 half of the existing road was repaved at Balch Park. In the coming year, the remaining portion will be repaved.
In addition other improvements are being made at Balch Park. Due to weather and age the current condition of picnic tables, grills and fire rings have reached the end of their life. All 72 campsites are scheduled to receive improvements by October, county staff reported.
Another $2,644,492 has been budgeted in 2023-2024 for the Terra Bella Fire Station remodel while another $451,667 has been budgeted for the substation. More than $2.2 million has been budgeted for the Springville Library.
The library will be located at 35701 Higway 190. With the board's approval, construction on the library would begin in November.
The county allocated $8 million from federal American Rescue Plan funds for its parks, including Bartlett Park. It's expected a combination of ARP, FEMA and other funds will pay for the entire restoration of Bartlett Park, which was devastated by the March flooding.
The park is currently closed and the county has set an ambitious goal to have the park open by next summer. For 2023-2024, nearly $2 million has been budgeted for the park's irrigation system and more than another $1 million has been budgeted for the park's restoration, so about $3 million has been budgeted for the park in 2023-2024.
The irrigation system at Bartlett Park has reached the end of its life, requiring constant maintenance. It's recommended a new system be installed by February, 2024.
In June the board declared an emergency for Bartlett Park due to the damage it sustained from the flooding. Expected repairs of the park include replacing damaged electrical equipment, dredging the irrigation pond, road repair, repair play equipment, grading a new drainage channel between the ponds, repairing the berm on the third pond, replacing irrigation pumps, removal of substantial sediment and rocks and general clean-up of debris.
“Most of these repairs are critical to not only the operation of the park but to keeping established trees alive,” county staff reported.
County staff reported the road at Bartlett Park has deteriorated due to age and weather. Construction of new roadwork at the park is expected to be completed by June, 2024.
As far as its five-year plan the county plans to spend $5 million on a new fire station for Strathmore during 2026-2027 and 2027-2028. The county also plans on a new well for the Lindsay Fire Station at a cost of $500,000 for 2024-2025.