Hundreds of red, white and blue balloons dotted the sky and flew past a stalled Old Glory at Porterville's 40th annual Flag Day Celebration “Stars and Stripes Forever” Monday evening at the Grocery Outlet parking lot on Olive Avenue.
A frozen pulley on the pole as the old American flag was coming down stalled the flag but not the program nor the patriotism seen on people's faces as they sang Patriotic songs and veterans saluted.
“We will try to finish the installation of the new flag and will retire the old one as soon as possible,” said Master of Ceremonies Max Day, Elks Lodge Past Exalted Ruler after the crowd dispersed.
The public will be invited to return, he said, and the Flag Day Celebration will continue.
The event, dedicated to Porterville's fallen heroes, Porterville Firefighter Patrick Jones and Captain Raymond Figueroa, and all First Responders, still had almost everything Porterville's flag celebrations have had in the past — from a proclamation from the city, an invocation and the singing of patriotic music, to a three-gun-volley, the playing of Taps, a guest speaker and more.
Jones and Figueroa were killed in the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library.
Porterville City Mayor Monte Reyes proclaimed the days between June 14 and July 4 as Freedom Days in Porterville before guest speaker Lieutenant Rod Parker was introduced.
Parker, who grew up and went to school in Tipton, and works at the Pixley Sheriff Substation, talked about his experience as a young child reciting the Pledge of Allegiance but not really understanding it until he was a little older.
By eighth grade, he said, he learned about government.
“This is the best country you can possibly live in. The United States is the best country you can possibly live in,” he said and talked about suddenly realizing the sacrifices made for his country. “That dedication, that sacrifice, was given so we can assemble right here where we are. Do not let their heroism, their sacrifice go unremembered.”
Parker talked about the movie “When We Were Soldiers” and how he was amazed at the list of people listed in the credits who lost their lives during war.
“So many people – warriors – from this city,” Parker said.
After talking about the commitment those in the military have, Parker went on to talk about the American flag, from moments in history to the origins of the Stars and Stripes to customs for display before ending with “God Bless Porterville. God Bless America.”
The presentation of the new flag was to follow, but when the old flag stalled during its removal, the program continued with information on Flag Day rituals and the history of the American Flag by Boy Scout Troop No. 139, and the introduction, one by one, of royalty on hand for the ceremony — Miss Porterville and the Veterans Homecoming Queen, Madison Chapman, Miss Cinco de Mayo Queen Alysia Castillo, Miss Cinco de Mayo Princess Ivette Jaime, and Little Miss Cinco de Mayo, Nia Rodriguez.
The program went forward with the singing of the National Anthem by the audience, the release of the balloons by the Porterville Emblem Club, the rifle salute and the playing of the Taps Echo by Tom Bear and Mike Smith.
“This concludes our program,” announced Day as people dispersed.
The giant Old Glory could be seen half way down the pole, tied to the pole to prevent its size from permitting it from flying into the street.
“It's going to stay right there,” Day said after the program ended. “As soon as we can, we will invite the public and continue where we left off.”