The Tulare County Fire Department was on the scene of a structure fire in the 23600 block of Avenue 188, near Porterville on Monday morning. Firefighters were able to keep the fire to the front of the residence. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.
Structure Fire
