The Tulare County Fire Department with assistance from the Porterville Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1900 block of East Roby in Porterville early Monday morning. Initial units arrived on scene to find a structure with fire and were working to bring the fire under control. E. Roby was closed between S. Page and Rocky Hill Street. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Structure Fire
