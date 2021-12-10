The Porterville Community Strings gave a marvelous performance on Thursday at the First Congregational Church in Porterville, presenting “Christmas With the Classics.'
A beautiful Christmas tree hung with glistening red glass ornaments and decked white ribbons was a festive decoration in the gorgeous old traditional church sanctuary, along with church pews strung with green pine swags and ribbons.
A mixture of both classical music together with Christmas holiday favorites such as Frosty the Snowman, Do You Hear What I Hear, and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas made the concert enjoyable for everyone.
And the classic arrangements were some truly gorgeous melodies written by Mozart, Johann David Heinichen, Vivaldi, Tchaikovsky and others.
Still, Still, Still is a German Carol that was particularly touching, and reminded many of their home.
Pastor Cheri Taylor read the Christmas story to the audience gathered for the concert, and reminded people to “give love” not only to the performers of Porterville Strings but to all the people assembled for the concert. “Fill your hearts with joy” and expect hope with the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.
“May your angels join us and all who are here for this concert. And bless them.”
Pam Aucutt led the performance alternately playing the violin, and then the viola, and had something to say about many of the pieces of music.
Jhai Edward, 10, the grandson of violinist Patty Pike, said he enjoyed the concert, and said he's going to use one of the songs, Winter Wonderland, for his performance at Santa Fe Elementary School. He said, “But the coolest part is my grandma is playing in the concert.”
“I’m so proud and so touched to be part of the Porterville Community Strings ensemble,” said Aucutt.
Cindy Kelly said it was another wonderful concert by the community strings, and the setting, and the music at First Congregational was lovely.
Marilyn Pankey plays the cello in the ensemble, and said it was always a pleasure to participate.
Jaimarie Edward, 8, said the best part about the concert was she could hear the songs playing, and she liked hearing her grandma Patty Pike play.
Maraya Edward, the children’s mother, said the concert was beautiful and it was a joy to hear all the tunes of Christmas, also, “My mother did a fantastic job.”
Pike said Aucutt brings out the best in people, “She always gives you confidence.”
Dennis Pike, Patty’s husband, said, “It was a good start for the Christmas season, with joy and peace. The church was so peaceful.”