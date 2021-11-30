It should come as no surprise the Strathmore High football team had the most players selected to the all-East Sequoia League first team.
The Spartans had seven players selected to the first team, including running back Carlos Moreno, who was named as the ESL's Offensive Player of the Year. Strathmore Coach Jeromy Blackwell was also named as the ESL's Coach of the Year.
Blackwell led Strathmore to a 10-0 regular season, including a 5-0 finish in the ESL for the ESL title. Strathmore finished 11-1 overall, advancing to the quarterfinals of the Central Section Division III playoffs, losing to Bakersfield Christian 29-19.
Bakersfield Christian ended up losing on a last second field, 27-25, to Central Valley Christian in the Division III title game. Because of their success against bigger schools, the Spartans were effectively moved up two divisions for the playoffs under the new guidelines based on MasPrep's rankings.
Joining Moreno on the first team for Strathmore were quarterback Jaylen Oats, wide receiver Manuel Andrade, fullback Bernie Navarro, strong safety Jaime Arredondo, defensive end Raul Morales and nose guard 6-2, 325-pound Alex “Big Baby” Guzman.
Lindsay had three players selected to the all-ESL first team: receiver/outside lineback/kick returner Ritchie Diaz, receiver/free safety Diego Salas and receiver/outside linebacker Fernando Martinez.
Granite Hills had two players selected to the first team: running back/linebacker Manny Aguilar and tight end/linebacker Adam Sandoval.
Despite missing nearly four games due to an injury, Moreno rushed for more than 1,200 yards and 24 touchdowns on the season. Moreno added 14 receptions for 255 yards and two scores, giving him 26 TDs in a little more than eight games.
A big reason why Moreno was able to put up the stats he did was the blocking of Navarro, who added 196 yards and three TDs on 27 carries.
Oats was a dual threat for the SHS as he completed 78-127 passes (61 percent) for 1,552 yards — 20 yards per completion — and 15 touchdowns. He also rushed for 341 yards and seven scores.
Andrade caught 34 passes for 763 yards, averaging 22.4 yards a catch, and nine TDs.
Salas, Diaz and Martinez were all all-around leaders for Lindsay. Salas caught 53 passes for 588 yards and five touchdowns and Diaz had 34 catches for 523 yards and four scores.
Aguilar and Sandoval were also overall leaders for Granite both offensively and defensively.
Named to the second team for Strathmore were receiver Cael Alkire, defensive lineman Alex Rodriguez, linebacker Sebastian Gonzalez, offensive linemen Jonathan Aguilera and Sebastian Saldana, defensive lineman Christian Canales and free safety Jacob Poole.
Named to the second team for Lindsay were receiver/cornerback/punter Elian Ibarra, linebacker Joseph Ceballos and offensive/defensive lineman Ethan Garcia.
Named to the second team for Granite Hills was quarterback/strong safety Gage Snider and offensive lineman/linebacker A.J. Duran.