(Editor's note: Larry Stewart, a Strathmore High grad and former L.A. Times sports columnist, is the volunteer publicist for the California Showcase combine that helps overlooked high school football players connect with lower division colleges. It's now called the Terry Donahue Memorial California Showcase in honor of the former UCLA coach who spearheaded the event. Donahue died last July 4 at the age of 77 after a long battle with cancer. A story on Stewart's recently published book, "My Up-Close Book," recently ran in the Recorder).
Strathmore High defensive tackle Christian Canales was among the more than 300 participants at Terry Donahue Memorial California Showcase last weekend in Irvine. Canales has already received one college offer.
The one-day free event is a football combine that connects high school players overlooked by Division I schools with lower division colleges looking for good talent.
During morning workouts on Saturday, Canales, a second-team all-East Sequoia League selection, caught the eye of Calvin Toliver, the recently promoted head coach at Rockford University, a small Division III school in Rockford, Ill. The two talked during meet-and-greet sessions in the afternoon at the Great Park of Orange County, which is located on the former site of the El Toro Marine Corp Air Station. Canales got an email from Toliver the next day.
One thing that piqued Canales' interest was Rockford's business department, which offers bachelor's and MBA degrees. Canales, who has a 3.9 GPA, plans to major in business. He attends Harmony Magnet Academy.
Canales, who recorded 48 tackles and five sacks last season, was encouraged by Strathmore Coach Jeromy Blackwell to attend the combine. Strathmore's Jadon Guire attended in 2018 and also impressed.
"It was even more thrilling than I expected," Canales said. "And everyone there was very polite. I really enjoyed getting to know some of the other players and working with the staff coaches."
The staff coaches conduct the morning drills. Many of them played in the NFL. One Canales got to meet was Visalia's Michael Young, who starred at Mt. Whitney High and UCLA before spending 10 seasons in the NFL, mostly with the Rams and Denver Broncos. In 1992, he was the Broncos' leading receiver. Young and his wife Jill now live in Cambria.
Canales made the trek south with his father and younger sister.