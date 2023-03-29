Hats off to Spring was the them at the annual Strathmore Town and Country Fashion Show and Fundraiser on Saturday, benefiting the 111-year-old service club's scholarships for Strathmore High School seniors.
A large gathering enjoyed the luncheon and fashion show featuring fashions newly popular from the 1970's and 90's from Maurice's Women's Clothing in Porterville, with clothing provided by Store Leader Roxanne Hileman Serna.
For about 90 years the women's service club has had a fashion show, and has given tens of thousands of dollars in scholarships since the 1970's, when the show became an annual event, awarding $1,000 scholarship to a Strathmore senior.
Models Audrey Loeffler, Sophie Medina, Joni Medina, Lisa Duncan, Aunnalie Heuer, and mother and daughter Rochelle and 5-year-old Laureline Heuer, and 80-year-old Darlene Hill modeled a marvelous variety of easy to wear clothing for a huge size range, with all kinds of fabrics from every-day wear to a fun night out. Models also wore a few hats, and shoes from flats to platforms, and jewelry.
Pianist Doug Shimer and his family played light music to accompany the models as they walked down the center aisle of the Strathmore Memorial Building showing off the lovely spring fashions.
Before the show club president and Fashion Show coordinator Maureen Loeffler welcomed everyone to the show and spoke about its history. Guadalupe Mata, thanked the club members for the 2022 scholarship her daughter Maria Garcia received, saying, "I'm very grateful to the Women's Club $1,000 scholarship, because I'm a single mom. My daughter is going to Fresno State and studying psychology, and she is very grateful to STCC."
"We wish her well in her studies," Loeffler said.
After the Inspiration and invocation there was the flag salute, and then all the guests and club members enjoyed a delicious salad luncheon before the show began.
It was greatly enjoyed by everyone who attended.
"It was a wonderful and lovely day visiting with friends and watching a great fashion show," said former Porterville Council member Lawanna Tate, sitting with her friend Louann Lubben from Visalia, and other friends from high school. "It was a delightful afternoon meeting new people and helping to raise funds for a very good cause."
Hileman-Serna from Maurice's said 70's and 90's styles are trending and Maurice's has women's sizes 0 to 24, and girls clothing. Unlike other stores she explained, they have stylists who will work personally with customers to choose clothing. "We really enjoy coming out and helping with the show every year and partnering with community events," she said.
Club member Debbie Baldwin said she was really pleased with how many members and guests came to the fashion show.
The camaraderie and friendships between the many club members, their families and guests during the show could be seen and it was evident a good time was had by all.