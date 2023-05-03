STRATHMORE — Strathmore Town and Country Club hosted their annual Senior Girls Luncheon on Tuesday after a hiatus of three years due to the Covid pandemic.
It was a joyful event with 30 Strathmore High School senior girls and their mothers or guardians having lunch with the women of the club celebrating senior girls' ideas and goals after graduation, and cheering them on with plenty of encouragement. Besides the good wishes each young woman took home a small gift, and there was a drawing with their mothers receiving a spring decorated hat.
Maureen Loeffler, STCC President, spoke briefly about the club and the SHS Senior girls luncheon, saying they've hosted it for more than 50 years, and the club has been in existence for 111 years. The club also awards a $1,000 scholarship each year, and the seniors need to apply, and applications are still available at the high school, and the deadline is before the end of school.
"We are very proud of you for this milestone in your life," said Loeffler.
Nancy Baird gave a simple and sweet invocation, thanking God for allowing the club to host the Senior Girls Luncheon, and asked for blessing, which was followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.
"Welcome all you ladies and your guests, we really appreciate this wonderful time of year," said Darlene Hill, giving an inspirational speech, "We celebrate you . . . young ladies. Don't let doubt bother you, keep moving forward in your lives, and never look backward. The best is yet to come. And you'll find a way to embrace your opportunities. Keep positive and be kind toward other people. And yourselves. Your family and friends are behind you, and encouraging you." Hill read from scripture, and said, "God Bless You all."
Another woman in the club spoke about the SHS class, "This class were all freshmen when COVID started, and their sophomore year they were all at home. They are all survivors, and have learned to persevere."
One of the seniors spoke about attending Fresno State and studying nursing, but the majority of the girls were planning on attending either Porterville College or College of the Sequoias for two years and transferring to Fresno State, University of the Pacific, Cal State Bakersfield, or other universities, depending upon their studies.
Several of the girls were majoring in Animal Sciences and studying to be Veterinarians, and there were a few girls going to PC and majoring in nursing. One of the seniors was going to Cal State Bakersfield and majoring in Art. And another senior girl was going to Milan Institute.
After graduation, Holly Rummerfield was planning on transferring from PC into a Vocational School in Visalia, and learning about plumbing. Members of her family had started their own business and were doing well, and she was enthusiastic about their success.
One young lady was going into the Air Force and another into the military.
Senior Macy Behrens transferred from PHS to SHS because of the Agricultural Department. She's been studying Animal Science for 2 years and wants to study Animal Science at COS. She's not sure yet where she wants to transfer to after that, and says, "there are a lot of good options either in Texas, or Kansas."
Senior Victoria Munoz, 18, said, "Everyone was recovering from the COVID pandemic, and the girls did not get to experience what we did today with the Strathmore Town and Country Club. It was pretty cool and an amazing experience with our moms and friends. I'm planning on attending COS and studying Animal Science, and I want to transfer to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo."
Classmate Alondra Molina, 18, is planning on taking a break after graduation and working, but she wants to study to become a therapist, like a psychologist, she said, and will attend PC.
Munoz's mother, Jessica Bejarano, said, "I'm proud of everyone in the senior class.”
Most of the girls know what they want to do, have plenty of confidence, and have bright futures ahead of them.