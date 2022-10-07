It was a lovely afternoon celebrating 111 years of community involvement with members of Strathmore Town and Country Club at the Strathmore Veterans Memorial Building on Thursday.
The local women's club supports senior girls at Strathmore High School, the local Boys and Girls Clubs, and holds a fashion show during the year, besides involvement in local community events.
The continuously operating club was founded in 1911 by at least a few of the current members' grandmothers.
Club President Maureen Loeffler welcomed everyone and said she was glad to see everyone, and said she was surprised it was so warm out. She made a few more remarks about the club and lunch menu, and Nancy Baird gave the invocation, asking God to bless everyone, and thanking him for the time spent together, as well as giving thanks for the luncheon.
Autumn decorations adorned the luncheon tables and sweetly decorated succulent plants were a door prize at each place setting. It was a fun afternoon for all.
Darlene Hill gave an inspirational speech, and spoke about the fall time of year, and quoted a poem called "Autumn."
"Be grateful for the little things,” she said. “And it's up to us to make the most of our time. Talk to your friends every day. It means so much to keep in touch, and let them know you are thinking of them.
“I'm grateful for my friends, because I overcame a lot in these last few years, I lost my husband of 57 years.
“So re-assess your values and life. We have family and friends, but it's also the little things that count."
A delicious baked potato buffet lunch was provided, with tea and water to drink. Afterwards a delightful vanilla or chocolate cake was served for dessert.
After the refreshments, various ladies of the club then participated in the membership showcase, like a show-and-tell.
One of the women brought a large red hat, and an antique style hat, and spoke about the "Red Hat Society" where ladies of a certain age wear red hats, and purple jackets.
Another woman spoke about things she brought to show, that she used, and most were her favorite color, green. Especially something she kept because it was from a friend.
Susan Queen, Nancy Baird's cousin, brought bells she and her husband collected, because they love bells. There were a few cow bells, a ship's bell, a small school-type bell, and a crystal bell. They all sounded pleasing.
Their grandmother was a founding member of STCC.
Rosemary Gifford spoke about being the librarian at Strathmore High School and said it was the best job she ever had. She spoke about students telling her they didn't like to read, and she said, "It's not that you don't like to read. You just haven't found the right book." And she'd always find them a great book after that.
Baird, retired from being the secretary at Strathmore High after 23 years, spoke about reading the book "Life Among the Savages," and her large collection of Reader's Digest Condensed books. She said, "They don't sell." Until she found out they were being bought "second-hand" by interior designers to showcase homes.
Another woman, Betty Jo Dennis shared using Epsom Salt around your rose garden works. Dig a couple of teaspoons well into the soil and water well, and they will bloom like crazy.
Darlene Hill spoke about the fabric her grandmother collected and all the women in her family making quilt squares. She later learned from a quilter in Porterville how to put them together, and the quilt is a family treasure.
Another one of the women spoke about the marvelous necklaces and jewelry she makes, and bought many of them for everyone to see.
Sherri Brazil brought vegetable, sunflower, and a variety of seeds her garden to share with everyone which was generous, and lastly but not least Maureen Loeffler spoke about her travels and all the various countries she has traveled to in the world, including Australia, Canada, Albania and other countries in the Far East, Europe, and more.
The notes from the last meeting were then read, and the meeting closed for the month.