Strathmore High football player Jaime Arredondo was named as the SHS Homecoming King and Natasha Pardo was named as SHS Homecoming Queen during Friday night's football game between Strathmore and Woodlake at Spartan Stadium.
Strathmore High Homecoming Royalty
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT
- Tennis Australia keeps out of Djokovic's visa application
- L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 3
- Predators host the Stars after Niederreiter's 2-goal game
- Rangers visit the Wild after Zibanejad's 2-goal game
- L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 3
- Dodgers lead Padres 1-0 heading into NLDS Game 2
- Phillies bring 1-0 lead into NLDS Game 2 against Braves
Most Popular
Articles
- Royalty
- Three accused gang members arrested for Woodville murder
- CLovis families find solutions to bullying from surprising source
- Man accused of having false ID also arrested on drug charges
- Burton Bulldog Band takes Fresno Fair Sweepstakes Award
- TCSO investigating deadly shooting in Woodville
- Five local candidates stress local control
- Council deals with issue of wholly-locally owned cannabis dispensary
- 2 men accused of maintaining drug house, child endangerment arrested
- No jail time for former councilman Penaloza
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.