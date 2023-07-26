Seeing the name Greta Gerwig in the news these days as the acclaimed director of the blockbuster movie "Barbie" may remind area residents of another Greta, the late respected journalist Greta Stewart. Well, there's a connection.
In the summer of 1983, shortly before Greta Gerwig was born, her parents, Gordon and Chris Gerwig, paid a visit to Greta Stewart at her home in Strathmore on their way from Southern California to their home in Sacramento. They liked the name Greta, and thus chose that as the first name for their daughter. Her middle name is Celeste, the name of an aunt of Gordon Gerwig.
Greta Stewart died in 2001 at the age of 88. Her son Larry is Greta Gerwig's uncle. Larry's wife of 51 years, Norma, is the only sibling of Gordon Gerwig.
Larry Stewart, who was Gordon's best man when he married Chris in 1980, recalls Greta Gerwig being multi-talented as a teenager. When she was 15 in 1998, she and her father performed a trumpet duet at the Stewart home in Arcadia, Calif.
"I remember thinking to myself that someday she may be famous," Stewart said. "Greta was outgoing and had many talents. Athletically, she participated in fencing, and liked that sport a lot. She hoped fencing might help her get a college scholarship. She got into Columbia University's liberal arts Barnard College in New York, but not on a fencing scholarship.”
Recorder readers should be familiar with Larry Stewart, particularly after the 1964 Strathmore High graduate wrote about his longtime career as a Los Angeles Times sports columnist. His book is titled "My Up-Close View," and a republished version is now available on Amazon.
