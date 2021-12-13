Erica Munoz hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Strathmore High girls basketball team a come from behind 40-37 win over Redwood for the title in its own tournament on Saturday at Spartan Gym. Strathmore was coming off three previous wins against Exeter, Tulare Western, and Kennedy.
Alexis Ibarra was a huge asset as she scored 16 points for Strathmore to lead her team.
Redwood took an early 7-2 lead before Alyssa Gonzalez scored and Joseli Gutierrez scored on a pass from Melissa Lua to bring Strathmore to within 7-6.
Redwood went back up 21-13 before Erica Munoz surprised the Redwood defense with an incredible three-point shot to bring the Spartans to within 21-16. Ibarra hit a three-pointer to bring the Spartans to within 23-19 at halftime
Early in the second half, Gonzalez rebounded the ball and fed it through to Munoz who weaved between Ranger defense to pass to Gutierrez who looked for an open teammate and found Ibarra wide open and she delivered it straight to her. Ibarra was able to sink her second three pointer of the night bringing Strathmore to within 25-22. Fouls continued to be trouble for Strathmore as Alyssa Gonzales had four and both Aaliyah Escalera and Jeniffer Gonzalez had three nearing the end of third period.
The tension of fourth period was intense as the Rangers were the first to score to take a 32-26 lead. It all came down to the last two minutes.
Munoz was able to rebound the ball and pass it along to Ibarra who scored, bringing the Spartans into the lead for the first time on the night 37-36. The Rangers hit a free throw to tie the game 37-37 with only 18.7 seconds left.
But after the Spartans called a timeout Gutierrez passed to Ibarrra who gave it right to Munoz, who hit her three-point at the buzzer to give the Spartans the win.
“Our understanding is starting to really shine, we're getting more continuity between plays and it's ending up with a more cohesive team,” Strathmore coach Richard Miranda said.
He also spoke about defense as his team's greatest asset. “It really kept us in the game. We are still pretty stale offense wise and we have to take what we can get when you have Redwood putting out such good defense. It's a work in progress but we're still working at it. “Trying to keep the opponents off balance by changing our strategies and creating a lot of chaos on the court is also a key component. There's not many who can keep up with the fast pace I ask these girls to play at but they're shining.”
About the win Miranda said, “I knew we would have trouble with Redwood but thankfully we're pretty similar in our play style so when they missed a few key shots we knew exactly how to capitalize and we were able to make it happen.”