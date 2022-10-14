It was pretty much a foregone conclusion Strathmore High was going to win Friday's football game against Granite Hills at Rankin Stadium. But the question was how would both teams respond knowing their fate?
It turns out both teams responded quite well with the Spartans not sloppy at all and executing at a high level and the Grizzlies providing plenty of fight. Strathmore went onto to take a 42-0 halftime lead on its way to a 49-6 win in a game in which the second half was played with a running clock.
Jacob Poole had another big game for the Spartans, running for 136 yards and three touchdowns on just six carries. Daymion Soto also had a huge game on defense for SHS with a deflected pass that led to Raul Morales' interception that set up one of Poole's TD runs, a fumble recovery and a quarterback sack.
Granite didn't begin like it knew what it's fate was going to be when A.J. Duran ran for 13 yards on the Grizzlies' first play from scrimmage. But it was short-lived as the Spartan defense stiffened and Strathmore (7-1, 5-0 in the East Sequoia League) took over at its own 35-yard line after Granite punted.
It took two plays for Poole to reach the end zone as he ran for 16 yards and then ran 49 yards for the score. Roman Hernandez added the extra point to make it 7-0. Hernandez was 7-for-7 on extra points and now has a streak of 32 straight made PATs.
Granite looked like it had something going on its next possession when Mason Jones ran 19 yards on a fake punt to midfield. But the play was called back by a holding penalty and a short punt gave SHS the ball at the Granite 43-yard line.
Poole took a swing pass from quarterback Bryson Bias and gained 26 yards to set up Jaime Arredondo's 8-yard scoring run to give Strathmore a 14-0 lead late in the first quarter. On Strathmore's next possession, Adrian Sierra took an end around on the Spartans' first play from scrimmage and ran 78 yards for the score to give SHS a 21-0 lead.
On Granite's ensuing possession, Soto deflected a pass which was intercepted by Morales at the Grizzlies' 10 to set up Poole's 10-yard TD run to give Strathmore a 28-0 lead.
Granite had a drive going on its next possession but Soto recovered a Grizzlies fumble at the SHS 49. That set up a quarterback draw by Bias in which he ran 46 yards for the score to give Strathmore a 35-0 lead.
On the ensuing kickoff, Hernandez placed a short kick in no-man's land and Camron Wiggins recovered the ball at the Granite 25. That set up Arredondo's second TD run from 4 yards to give Strathmore a 42-0 lead at halftime.
Poole scored on a 65-yard run to begin the second half to give Strathmore a 49-0 lead. Granite put together a drive toward the end of the game with a key play coming when the Grizzlies converted a fourth and 11 on a 12-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Ramirez to Diego Garay to the Spartan 21. Ramirez eventually scored on an 11-yard run.
Strathmore scored 7 touchdowns in its first 14 plays and had just 17 plays for the whole game due largely to the running clock in the second half. Granite, on the other hand, ran 47 plays.
Duran gained 54 yards on 17 carries and Garay added 30 yards on six carries for the Grizzlies. The Spartans had 295 yards rushing on 14 runs.