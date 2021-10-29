LINDSAY — There was no Spartan horse for the Lindsay High football players to jump out of.
Even though the Cardinals broke out their green jerseys for the rivals Strathmore High, they couldn't replicate what Norte Dame did in 1977 when the Irish unveiled their green jerseys while coming out of a Trojan horse before thumping their intersectional rival USC 49-19.
But on Friday Strathmore wouldn't be denied its perfect season like it was two years ago when Lindsay upset the Spartans 10-7. On Friday Strathmore won 42-0 as Carlos Moreno rushed for 207 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries. Strathmore rushed for 307 yards as it finished the regular season 10-0.
Moreno took charge right from the start, rushing eight times for 51 yards on the Spartans first eight plays from scrimmage. That set up Bernie Navarro's 1-yard TD run. Cael Alkire kicked the first of his six extra points as he went 6-for-6 on PATS to give SHS a 7-0 lead.
Lindsay then took the ball on its opening possession and was able to drive to the Spartan 41-yard line. But the Cardinals couldn't convert on fourth and six. On the next play, Moreno ran 59 yards for a score to give Strathmore a 14-0 lead.
After forcing Lindsay to punt the Spartans mounted another drive on the strength of a 12-yard screen pass from Jaylen Oats to Sebastian Gonzalez and a 15-yard screen pass from Oats to Moreno. That set up Moreno's 7-yard scoring run to give Strathmore a 21-0 lead.
On its next possession Oats completed a 39-yard pass to Manuel Andrade. The drive was set back by an illegal blocking penalty, but Oats scrambled for 27 yards to get the drive back on track. That set up Moreno's 10-yard scoring run to give SHS a 28-0 lead.
Lindsay took the ball on the ensuing possession and mounted a drive with quarterback Sam Reyes completed a 22-yard pass to Diego Salas to inside the Spartan 20. Reyes then completed a 7-yard pass to to Richard Diaz down to the Spartan 5 as time was running out in the first half.
Noah Weaver eventually took it into the end zone on a 3-yard run for what would have been a touchdown but the score was nullified due to a holding penalty and the Cardinals were unable to score, leaving them down 28-0 at the half.
Lindsay also marched right down the field on the opening drive of the second half, with the big play coming on a 31-yard pass from Reyes to Diaz. The Cardinals reached the Spartan 17 before the drive stalled.
Later in the third quarter Gonzalez recovered an LHS fumble at the Lindsay 26. That set up a 25-yard scoring pass from Oats to Andrade that gave Strathmore a 35-0 lead.
Lindsay had to punt on its ensuing possession and a shanked punt gave SHS the ball at the Lindsay 35. That set up Moreno's last carry of the night as he ran it in for a 29-yard scoring, giving the Spartans a 42-0 halftime lead.
Moreno had 119 yards on 11 carries after the first quarter and 161 yards on 16 carries at halftime. Oats completed 8-of-11 passes for 154 yards as Strathmore had 461 yards of total offense. Andrade had three catches for 97 yards.
For Lindsay, Reyes completed 17-of-34 passes for 192 yards. Diaz had six catches for 83 yards.