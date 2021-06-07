On Saturday, Tulare County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the 19600 block of Roth Road in Strathmore for a stolen catalytic converter from the Faith Baptist Church van.
When they arrived, Deputies learned the suspects cut the catalytic converter from the van, causing about $2,000 in damage and repairs.
Anyone with information on who may have done this is urged to contact Deputy J. Rodriguez or Sgt. J. Fulton at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488, or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com, or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.