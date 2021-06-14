Aiden Albers wasn’t going to let one of the biggest wins in Strathmore High baseball history slip away one more time.
Albers shut the door on No. 2 seed Orange Cove in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Strathmore a 10-9 win as the No. 7 seed Spartans pulled off the upset in the Division VI Valley quarterfinals on Friday.
Strathmore advanced to a semifinal game against No. 3 seed Fresno Christian on Wednesday.
Albers started on the mound, was pulled, and then came back in to finish it. Strathmore had lost 6-0 and 8-6 leads and led 10-8 going into the bottom of the 10th when Albers was finally able to finish it off.
In the top of the 10th Jacob Flores doubled and Taylor Lollis followed with a single for Strathmore. Joseph Champion followed with an RBI double. Albers, who was the winning pitcher, as it turned out also ended driving home what turned out to be the game-winning run with a sacrifice fly to give SHS a 10-8 lead.
The Titans had the tying run at third when induced a groundball to Jaylen Oats at third to record the final out.
“What a great finish,” Strathmore coach Thad Reece said. “Who would have ever thought that our starting pitcher would be shutting the game down in the 10th inning. Albers gutted the game out.
“Champion was a major champion tonight. This was just a whole lot of fun.”
Albers was pulled after getting into a jam with two outs and two runners on in the second. Aidan Jackson got a flyball to end the threat.
In the third Jonathan Aguilera and Jackson walked and Nate Tree was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Flores then hit a two-run double and Lollis and Anthony Lemus followed with RBI singles. Like Supra’s locked in a run and George Reyes hit an RBI single to give Strathmore a 6-0 lead.
An error led to a Titan run in the bottom of the third. Jackson was in control but tired in the fifth but Oats came in to get a strikeout to end the threat.
But Albers had to renter the game after the Titans scored five runs to tie the score 6-6 in the sixth.
In the eighth Oats hit an RBI single and Lollis was hit by a pitch to force in a run to give Strathmore an 8-6 lead.
Jackson went 3-for-4 with two runs, Flores was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI and Lollis went 2-for-4 with two RBI.
“Flores is getting hot at the right time,” Reece said. “Lollis and Oats were stellar in the field and Jackson was superb in all three phases of the game.”