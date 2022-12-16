In 1970, an 18 year old Milt Stowe made the trek from his childhood home of Wasco, California to Porterville 42 miles to the east.
Possibly unbeknownst to him was the fact that he was embarking upon a solid 50-plus year career in public service. Unbeknownst to residents of Porterville, one of its most beloved and respected public servants had arrived. It was due to the warm reception Stowe experienced back then by this community he chose to base the bulk of his career here.
One of the kindnesses granted to Stowe at that time was an invitation to receive a home-cooked meal from the matriarch of Porterville’s Brewer family, Claudia. It was an invitation granted to black out-of-town Porterville College athletes befriended by the eldest Brewer son. Stowe, fresh out of Wasco High— with accolades both academic and athletic— was among the last group to enjoy this treat.
Life came full circle when the second youngest of Brewer’s daughters was able to grant one more gift to Stowe 52 years later at Tuesday's Porterville City Council special meeting. Stowe received from Jeanette Brewer her Showpiece Porterville Library-Junction known as Google Earth. Brewer also had the chance to just say “thank you” for Stowe’s decades of service to the community and thoughtfulness shown to her mother.
Stowe and his wife, Lori,graciously accepted this heartfelt gift that's also a memorial to Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones. Once in operation, this PLJ will be the 34th. Google Earth PLJ is one of 100 planned to be established in and around Porterville by February 18, 2023.
On February 18, 2020, Figueroa and Jones lost their lives fighting the fire that destroyed the city’s main library. Each Library-Junction is a book exchange, and the Google Earth PLJ is an especially beautiful one. Each PLJ honors Figueroa and Jones with an identical brass plaque in their memory.
It was a poignant evening in the council chambers. Stowe received three standing ovations during his send-off, with audience members including former mayor Ron Irish and former city manager Guy Huffaker. Both these esteemed men had the honor and privilege of working with Stowe during his career at City Hall.
Stowe considers them mentors. It speaks to Stowe’s professionalism and class these leaders came to honor him upon his departure. Exemplifying Stowe’s thoughtfulness, Stowe acknowledged his fellow councilman Cam Hamilton with whom Stowe governed with for eight years. Hamilton died on July 23.
During Stowe’s governance, he too overcame serious health issues, which gave the evening’s proceedings even more significance. Stowe was diagnosed with bone-marrow cancer in 2015. Prior to the requisite bone-marrow transplant, Stowe required a heart transplant.
Three days after this major operation, he still fulfilled his council responsibilities — via Zoom — while recuperating at the UCLA Medical Center. Those present at Tuesday’s council meeting were fortunate to have been able to show Stowe their gratitude in person. This included two of Claudia Brewer’s daughters, Jeanette Brewer andJoyce Crawford, and friend of the family, Kathy Braddock.
Probably the most tearful moment of the evening was precipitated by Stowe as he acknowledged the most important person in his life: his wife. Choking back tears, Stowe stated:
“As most of you know, I went through a difficult time, with serious health problems within the last five years. But Lori was always there, never wavering.She means the world to me. My dad once told me, 'When you look for a wife, don’t look for one who stands behind you, look for one who stands beside you.' And Lori has done that every step of the way. I love you.
“And eight years ago you walked arm in arm with me through those doors. And I would be honored, privileged, and supremely blessed if you would walk with me through those doors arm in arm with me tonight. And thank you Porterville, and God bless you all.”
Brewer’s younger sister, Dorothy, was enrolled at PC. with Stowe when her mother provided what must have been those wonderful meals to Stowe and some fellow PC Pirates. Since then, Brewer has developed into a successful woman, loving mother, and a renowned artist.
She has generously provided her talents to beautify three Porterville Library-Junctions. The PLJ Initiative calls these, “Showpiece PLJs.” Her Showpiece Library-Junction called Dedication now graces the landscaping of Porterville’s premium retirement community known as Sierra Hills — a gift from Sierra Hills resident Martha Brown. Brewer’s second PLJ, Endangered, now memorializes Figueroa and Jones in the northern California city of Brentwood at the residence of Brown’s daughter, 228 miles away.
The Stowe family will decide where to establish Google Earth PLJ. Because of the efforts of Brewer and Stowe, the Porterville Library-Junction Initiative will be one thirdof its way toward its goal of 100 Library-Junctions. Brewer and Stowe represent a “junction” if you will, of two people again making Porterville a great place to live. They're two people enriching the community that has enriched them.
The seeds of greatness were planted 50 years ago when Stowe ended up in Porterville and the Brewers embraced Stowe. These seeds have borne fruit that has nourished this community ever since.
The Stowe’s and the Brewer’s combined care for the Google Earth PLJ — and the whole constellation of Porterville Library-Junctions — will now bear its fruit for at least the next century, ensuring Porterville will continue to always be an excellent place to live, worship, work, learn, and raise a family. This community is what its citizens make it, and citizens like the Stowes and the Brewers make it great.
Soon the permanent location of Google Earth PLJ will be visible via the Google Maps link: https://tinyurl.com/PTV-PLLs. Those interested can just click on this link at the beginning of the PLJ Instagram. The PLJ Instagram was registered in 2020 when the initiative was named Porterville Little Libraries. Readers are welcome to follow it at porterville little libraries.
Wondering what a Library-Junction is? A Porterville Library-Junction is a microwave oven-sized box often set on top of a four by four inch post, three feet above the ground, and on residential property. They're neighborhood mini-libraries designed to be dispersed throughout the community of Porterville, and even beyond — to any communities the Porterville City Library serves. PLJs make literature more accessible to more people. Put a book in to take one out. Each PLJ serves as a memorial to Figueroa and Jones. The mission is 100 of them.
Contact any of the PLJ leaders to begin the establishment of your neighborhood’s PLJ today — in the country or the city. Email the PLJ at info@scidip.net (no hyphen in case auto-correct adds one). Or call or text Sasha Bond: (559) 560-6470, Gina Calo Ecobiza: (559) 483-1189, Cindy Kelly: (559) 361-7494, or Kristy Noble: (949) 291-7146.