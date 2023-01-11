With rain continuing to fall across Porterville and the surrounding communities, Tulare County Fire activated its Emergency Operation Center — with emergency personnel keeping busy in Strathmore, as well as other outlying areas of Porterville, said Captain Francisco Benitez, Tulare County Fire.
"We're staying super busy," Benitez said.
Kris Lindley was one of those making a call to TC Fire. She was "Live" on social media with her "Cowgirl Bling" business boutique, oblivious to what was happening outside when her daughter in Porterville called to say she was almost stuck in mud in her vehicle. That was when Lindley looked outside.
"I wasn't even paying attention," she said. "And within the hour, the property was flooded."
Lindley called Tulare County Fire at 9:10 p.m. Monday to their home on Avenue 200 in Strathmore.
"We were out there till 3:30 a.m.," she said. "The fire department was here and they saved the dinosaurs in the shop."
Lindley referred to large dinosaurs they have for their business.
"It was just the shop but it came close to the house," she said. "I just really want to know what happened. Where did all that water come from?"
Tulare County Fire Lt. Justin Komin of Strathmore TCFire, one of the two firemen who helped rescue the dinosaurs, said they were kept busy through the night with flooding calls.
"We had three units running in Strathmore and assisted as much as we could," Komin said.
By Tuesday morning the water had receded a little from Lindley's property but roads in her vicinity were still closed to through traffic with everything from what looked like small rivers and numerous lakes which suddenly popped up causing the closures.
It was a scene depicted across numerous country homes, with front, side and back yards partially to fully flooded.
Porterville too, had a few "pop-up lakes" with one of the largest at Zalud Park.
On North Main Street, workers with three AT&T trucks worked on a couple of trees and several utility poles that had fallen. The road was down to one lane for hours.
In Terra Bella, Deer Creek flowed wide with a fast stream. And on Highway 190, just east of Porterville, Success Lake figures were reported as Elevation 625.35 on Tuesday morning compared to 611.42 on Monday morning. And storage of 20,615 Monday morning and 34,731 Tuesday morning, with measurement in acre feet.
Highway 190 was also closed near Pierpoint due to flooding.
The Ponderosa Lodge reported the road was washed out and down to only one lane, therefore, everybody up there had to shelter in place as no one could go up there nor come down and the road was for "emergency scenarios" only.
The Tule River Reservation also reported closed roads and sent a message to tribal members via social media.
"On behalf of Larry DeSoto, Chief Operating Officer and Christina Dabney, Director of Office of Emergency Management, we are asking that all residents refrain from leaving the Reservation unless it's an emergency," the message said. "If you leave, please, please let your family know where you are heading. There is a lot of water on the road and flooding in some areas."
Porterville Unified School District Public Information Officer Jason Pommier said PUSD school buses weren't able to take Tule River students home due to road closures but the district had no other storm-related issues.
Burton School District Communication Coordinator Irene Ortega also reported the district had no issues due to the storm, and said they're simply running on "Rainy Day" schedules — with the cafeteria, library and other areas offering board games and sitting areas for students to keep them out of the cold and rain.
Southern California Edison was also kept busy throughout the day.
"We're still dealing with the conditions which are still very fluid," said SCE Media Relations Advisor Gabriela Ornelas.
More storm conditions were expected, she said, after which they will have a better picture of the impact.
"We've been called with a variety of weather-related issues. Tree debris and power lines have affected our crew," she said. "Right now it's all hands on deck to restore power as quickly as possible."
The No. 1 thing she wanted the customers to know, Ornelas said, was to be aware of their own safety as the storm conditions and rain continue.
"Don't let your guard down. Stay home if possible," Ornelas said. "That's the best practice."
EARTHQUAKE, FORECAST
The United States Geological Survey recorded an earthquake that measured 3.2 on the Richter Scale that happened at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning with the epicenter of the earthquake being at Success Lake.
The storm was supposed to clear by Tuesday night with the flood watch to end at 4 a.m. this morning. But another storm is expected this weekend.
As of Tuesday afternoon there was a 20 percent chance of showers on Friday and a 30 percent chance of showers on Friday night. But on Saturday a quarter to a half inch of rain was possible with another quarter to a half inch of rain possible on Saturday night.
Another tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain was possible on Sunday. with another tenth to a quarter of an inch possible Sunday night.
On Monday a quarter to a half inch of rain was possible with another tenth to a quarter of a inch possible on Monday night. There was a 40 percent chance of rain this Tuesday.