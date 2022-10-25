Former Los Angeles Times sports columnist Larry Stewart, a 1964 Strathmore High graduate, will be on hand prior to Friday's football game between Strathmore and Lindsay at Spartan Stadium to sell copies of his critically acclaimed book titled
"My Up-Close View." The game is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m.
In the book, Stewart writes about the many sports legends he got to know, people such as Vin Scully, Charles Barkley, Howard Cosell, Porterville's Bill Sharman and many more. He also takes readers along on his journey from Strathmore to one of the country's largest newspapers. The book's final chapter is all about Strathmore football and the 2017 state championship team.
Stewart, who will gladly answer any questions you might have, plans to donate two hardcover copies of the book to the Strathmore High School library and several paperback copies to the Strathmore Football Boosters Club. Stewart also plans to return for the annual Joe Vidrio Memorial Golf Tournament on May 20 in Tulare to benefit the Strathmore Football Boosters, where he will be offering some premium auction items involving
unique Laker and Clipper game packages.
Stewart's paperback books cost $15 and $25 with color photos. Stewart sells a limited, special edition hardcover book for $40 and those get a customized signing. All print and e-editions are available via Amazon.