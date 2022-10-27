Former Los Angeles Times columnist Larry Stewart, a 1964 Strathmore High graduate, will be at Friday's Strathmore High-Lindsay High football game at Spartan Stadium and will be available to talk about his book, “My Up-Close View” to anyone who's interested.
Stewart had originally planned to make the book available for purchase to anyone who was interested but due to school policy the sale of items such as Stewart's book isn't allowed. Stewart will still have a flyer available for anyone that's interested with information about his book. Included in the flyer is a letter Stewart received from legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully praising the book.
Stewart will be on hand Friday prior to game time and will be glad to answer any questions about his career and his recently published 309-page book. The book's final chapter is all about Strathmore football and the 2017 state championship team. The game is scheduled to begin at about 7:15 p.m.
Stewart will also donate two of his signed hardcover books, priced online at $46.99, to the Strathmore High school library. Stewart is also donating a number of his books in paperback to the Strathmore Boosters Club.
Several different editions of the book can be purchased via Amazon. Stewart recommends purchasing the paperback book with color photos at $25.99.
To find the book just google the title and Larry Stewart or go to amazon.com/My-Up-Close-View-Personal-Columnist/dp/B09LGNBLJR
Those participating in the Joe Vidrio Memorial Golf Tournament to raise funds for the Strathmore Boosters Club on May 20 in Tulare can also have their copy of Stewart's book signed by Stewart.