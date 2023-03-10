Longtime Los Angeles Times sports columnist Larry Stewart, a 1964 Strathmore High graduate, and former NFL player Lupe Sanchez will be special guests at the Strathmore High Football Hall of Fame Dinner on Saturday March 25.
Stewart spent 40 years as a leading sportswriter, columnist and editor in Los Angeles. Hew as at the L.A. Times for 30-plus years.
Stewart has written a book, “My Up-Close View” about his journey from Strathmore to covering the most prominent figures in sports. He will have copies at the dinner to sign and sell at discounted prices: $30 for hardcover, $20 for paperback and $15 for paperback with black and white photos.
At 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, Stewart will also be at the Strathmore High Library speaking to students from the Porterville Unified School District interested in a media career. He will also donate copies of his book to district school libraries.
Sanche, a native of Tonyville, attended kindergarten at Lindsay's Jefferson School before moving with his family to the Visalia area. He starred at running back in 1978 for the unbeaten Valley champion Mt. Whitney football team.
He was also a four-year starter and all-Pac 10 conference cornerback at UCLA before spending two seasons in the USFL and three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In his rooking season with the Steelers in 1986, Sanchez was one of the NFL's leading kickoff returners, averaging 23.6 yards per return.
Five all-time greats will be inducted into the SHS Hall of Fame: Ed Eisner, Dave Milanesio, John Halopoff, Juan Medrano and Al Garcia.
The event will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 25 at the Orange Blossom Ranch, 23798 Avenue 200, Strathmore. Freddie Quijas, a 1984 Strathmore High graduate, of Juicy Burger Catering will cater the event.
For more information on tickets call Rudy Ruiz, 559-359-3547.