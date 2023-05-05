Longtime Los Angeles Times sports columnist Larry Stewart, a 1964 Strathmore High graduate, will be at the Strathmore High Football Boosters Club's Joe Vidrio Memorial Charity Golf Tournament ito be held at the Tulare Golf Course on Saturday, May 20.
Stewart will have copies of his critically acclaimed book, "My Up-Close View," on hand for participants and attendees to purchase and be signed. Stewart has also been able to acquire unique and exclusive fundraising items for the tournament, including VIP Dodger, Laker and Clipper tickets and a chance to attend the NHRA Finals in Pomona in November.
Stewart's book deals with his journey from Strathmore to his dream job as a big-city sportswriter. It also includes many personal stories from Stewart involving many of the biggest names in sports and various celebrities.
CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz wrote the book's foreword. The final chapter is all about Strathmore High's 2017 state championship football team and what led up to that season, much of which has never been publicized. The special discounted price for the book is $20 (paperback) and $35 (hardcover). Interested parties can also purchase books online and bring them to the tournament to have them signed. Books are available at:
https://www.amazon.com/My-Up-Close-View-Personal-Columnist/dp/B09LGNBLJR
Prizes donated by Stewart include a once-in-a-lifetime Dodger experience. One person and a guest will sit in the first row directly behind home plate at Dodger Stadium for a game to be determined with the exception of the Yankee series in early June.
Food and beverages are included in the package. All one will have to pay for are alcoholic drinks and parking.
These tickets are being provided by Stewart’s longtime friend Dennis Gilbert, who at one time was the biggest agent in baseball. His clients included Barry Bonds, Mike Piazza, George Brett and many more. Stewart and Gilbert have been friends since 1969, when Dennis was the centerfielder for the Visalia Mets and Stewart was a young reporter for the Visalia Times-Delta.
Stewart will serve as the host.
The face value of the tickets is $591 but because of their location, they go for $5,000 apiece on the resale market.
Because this is such a valuable item, it's being given away in a drawing. Tickets are being sold for $50.
In addition the top auction item at the golf tournament will be a Laker package that includes four VIP, lower-lever tickets to a Laker game next season. Also included in the package are four passes to the exclusive, not-available to the public Chairman’s Room, and VIP parking. All food and drinks are free in the Chairman's Room. Stewart will also be on hand. Stewart has been close with Laker owner Jeanie Buss and many others in the Laker organization for many years. One of Stewart’s closest friends was the late Bill Sharman, a 1944 Porterville High graduate who played for the Boston Celtics and later at various times served as coach, general manager, and president of the Lakers. Face value of just the VIP tickets alone is close to $2,000. Minimum bid: $1,000.
Also up for bid will be two VIP Clipper tickets. This package also includes lower-level seats, dinner and VIP parking. The bid winner is likely to meet legendary Jerry West, who with help from his wife Karen arranged this package. The former Laker great who brought Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal to the Lakers, now works for the Clippers. Stewart has known West since 1970. Minimum bid: $400
There will also be the chance for four people to attend the biggest drag racing event of the year and meet some of the sport’s biggest stars. This auction item includes four tickets to the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals in Pomona November 9-12 and meet and greet with the likes of John Force, Steve Torrence and Ron Capps.
Stewart, now semi-retired and writing part-time, covers drag racing for a chain of 11 Southern California newspapers. He will be at the NHRA Finals and has already made some arrangements to meet some prominent people. Minimum bid: $600.
Tee time for the tournament will be noon. Cost is $125 and $500 for a team of four. First, second and third place trophies will be awarded.
Tee sponsorships are available and cost $200. For more information call Rudy, 559-359-3547.