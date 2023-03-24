STRATHMORE — While Larry Stewart acknowledges he could have never imagined how his life was going to turn out coming a from a small town, setting a specific goal helped him become a nationally prominent journalist.
The 1964 Strathmore High graduate, who was a longtime sports journalist on the national level best known for his time as the Los Angeles Times TV/Radio Sports Columnist, talked to a group of SHS students on Friday about the importance of setting specific goals. “It really helps to focus on a certain, particular goal,” he said.
Stewart said he was the shortest kid in his class but he loved sports. He first set his goal when he wrote a paper in the eighth grading stating he was going to become a sportswriter for the Los Angeles Times.
It also actually helped he was just 5-1, 102 pounds as a freshman at Strathmore High. He planned to go out for the football team but knew his fate. “I was going to be sitting on the bench.”
So instead he became a correspondent, beginning his journalism career by covering the sports at Strathmore High.
“I was insecure, shy, small,” Stewart said. “I could not get up in front of class and talk.”
He talked about one time how he had an assignment in which he had to speak in front of the class and was set to recite the Gettysburg Address which he knew “backwards and forwards” he said.
“But when I got in front of class I froze,” he said. “Now I've actually been paid to make speeches. I overcame my shyness. I became more confident.”
Stewart will attend Strathmore High's Football Hall of Fame Dinner tonight. He has also written a book about his experiences as a sports journalist, “My Up-Close View.”
The genesis of the book came about as the result of the 2017 Strathmore High football winning the state title. He wrote a proposal for the story of that championship team to become a movie.
While the effort to make Strathmore's State Championship run into a movie didn't work out, he kept trying to sell the story to be shared through the media any way possible. He said CBS came “very close” to featuring Strathmore's State Championship run as part of its pregame coverage when it televised the Super Bowl.
But Stewart said his friend Byron Tillery suggested he write a book about his experiences and include a chapter on Strathmore's State Title team in the book, which he did.
“I didn't write the book to make money,” said Stewart, who self-published his book. He said 95 percent of books that are self-published lose money. But he said about his book, “Right now I'm really close to breaking even.”
Speaking of the Super Bowl, Stewart said he attended “only” 11 Super Bowls during his career as a sports journalist. He shared his favorite Super Bowl came in 1990 even though the game was a complete rout.
He was able to spend time with Mt. Whitney graduate Michael Young, a receiver with the Denver Broncos, and Michael Sherrard, a receiver with the San Francisco 49ers. Young and Sherrard were teammates at UCLA.
The Super Bowl was in New Orleans and Young shared Broncos coach Dan Reeves told his team to “get it out of their system” while in New Orleans. Stewart said Young stated “we've had the worst practices ever.”
Stewart, though, said Sherrard stated that wasn't the case with the 49ers and they had outstanding practices. The 49ers beat the Broncos 55-10.
“I've had so many great experiences,” Stewart said. “I was lucky. I exceeded anything I would have possibly thought of.”
But Stewart attributed that to setting a specific goal, using the example of a tennis playing setting a goal to play at Wimbledon which may be a “little far fetched,” he said.
“But to have that goal is going to help you along the way,” Stewart added.