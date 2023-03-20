The status of evacuation warnings and orders continues to change as the weather is still unsettled as another major storm was expected to come to the area Tuesday.
With water levels dropping in the Tule River below the Richard L. Schafer Dam, at Success Lake Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux reduced the Evacuation Order in that area to an evacuation warning over the weekend.
The Evacuation Warning is for all homes, businesses, and structures, on both sides of the Tule River, from Richard L. Schafer Dam at Success Lake to the east side of Road 284.
The Evacuation Warning consists of the area from Schafer Dam west of Avenue 146 to Road 284 south on Road 284 to the south side of the Tule River from the south side of the Tule River to the Schafer Dam and north along Schafer Dam to Avenue 146.
Boudreaux stated, though, those in the area should still be ready to leave if conditions become worse. Boudreaux urged people to stay clear of the river areas and to avoid going near waterways.
The following general safety tips around flooded or snowe-in areas should be followed:
Never drive into flood waters as they're deeper, colder and faster moving than they appear and don't operate electrical equipment in standing water.
For updates visit the Tulare County Emergencies website, tularecounty.ca.gov/emergencies/, register for AlertTC at www.alterttc.com/ and follow the County of Tulare, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office and the Tulare County Fire Department on social media.
This is a message from Tulare County and the City of Porterville.. Due to recent storms, there is erosion on the banks of the Tule River.
An evacuation order was also issued over the weekend effectively for those experiencing homelessness who are along the Tule River. The evacuation order was issued for the north shore and south shore of the Tule River from Westwood Street eastbound to the bridge area at Plano Street.
The evacuation order doesn't include the south shore from Westwood Street eastbound to the bridge of Highway 65. The evacuation order doesn't include permament structures with a designated address.
An evacuation order is a mandatory evacuation, meaning all residents and visitors under the order must leave immediately because of unsafe conditions along the riverbank. There are now erosion to the banks of the river.
A temporary evacuation point has been established at the Porterville College gym.
An evacuation order has been issued just west of Plano north of the river along Rio Vista Avenue where eight homes are affected.
A joint statement was also issued by the County of Tulare and the cities of Porterville and Visalia stating to be prepared for more flooding as the major storm was expected today.
“Our local waterways and water systems throughout the county are significantly stressed,” the statement said. “Local reservoirs are full and regular ongoing water releases will be required.
“Residents should remain alert and stay vigilant for any signs of damage or erosion along
waterways, rivers, streams, and canals. Authorities are closely monitoring and actively working on immediate mitigation and relief strategies to strengthen the integrity of levees, berms, and water banks.”
The statement said sandbags should be used for vulnerable structures in low-lying areas and near rivers, creeks, streams, canals and other waterways.
The statement also encouraged those to sign up for emergency notifications to receive direct alerts if an evacuation notice is issued on one area.
“Know that County and City Emergency Operation Centers are activated and closely monitoring the potential for further flood impacts,” the statement said. “If you live near a waterway, Officials urge you to be prepared for more potential flooding.”
For sandbag locations visit tularecounty.ca.gov/emergencies/ Sandbags are also periodically available at the Porterville Corporation Yard and 1265 W. Grand Avenue and there's also an area where one can fill their own sandbags.
As of Monday morning Success Lake was again back below its capacity as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reported the lake's storage was at 78,736 acre feet. The lakes gross capacity is a little more than 84,000 acre feet.
The Army Corps of Engineers reported on Monday morning there was no longer flowing at the spillway as the spillway flow was 0 cubic feet per second.
As of Monday morning the outlet release was about 5,000 cfs. “We will continue to evaluate when and how fast outlet releases can be reduced after the next weather event has passed,” the Army Corps of Engineers stated.
The inflow on Sunday was 3,200 cfs. The Army Corps of Engineers stated with today's major storm in the forecast that would include two peak inflows with the first peak around 5,800 cfs early Wednesday morning and the second around 7,500 cfs Wednesday evening.
The Army Corps of Engineers also stated based on the forecast and operations plan it didn't expect to have to activate the spillway again.
As far as the forecast for Tuesday the National Weather Service stated a quarter to a half inch of rain was possible in Porterville. Another quarter to a half inch of rain is possible Tuesday night.
The major storm is expected to continue through Wednesday with another quarter to half inch of rain possible. Rain was likely before noon on Wednesday with showers likely possible after noon.
The recent storms are finally supposed to begin to subside for the rest of the week and weekend on Wednesday night with a 40 percent chance of rain on Wednesday night. The skies are then expected to be clear at least through Sunday.