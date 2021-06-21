STRATHMORE — Make no mistake about it. Don't call it a regional championship. It's a state championship.
Strathmore High coach Rich Miranda emphatically made that point to his players after the Spartan girls basketball team defeated Fallbrook 63-54 on Saturday in front of an overflow crowd at Spartan Gym. While the Spartans and Fallbrook were playing for the Southern California Division 5-AA crown, it was the highest level that could be reached in the state this year.
“You are the state champions,” Miranda told his team, leaving out a word the coach also used that's not fit for print.
So now Strathmore has won the only two state titles in Tulare County history as the Spartan girls join the SHS football team that won a state title in 2017.
And Strathmore went up against bigger schools to win the state title, including Fallbrook, who dropped down two divisions for the state playoffs after finishing as the runner-up in the San Diego Division III section. While Strathmore is a school of several hundred students, Fallbrook's student body is close to 2,000.
SHS had plenty of experience going up against bigger schools this season, playing the likes of Division I Clovis West, Buchanan and Hanford.
“We got our butts kicked,” Miranda said. “It was good for us. It mentally and physically prepared us. It's nice to play the bigger schools and beat them.”
Miranda also kept driving home the point Saturday's game would come down to the fourth quarter, especially during the timeout after the third quarter after his team had taken a 39-31 lead.
“Eight minutes,” Miranda told his team. “Eight minutes away. You let them know who you are. You can't let this game be too big for you.”
And Strathmore's top player, Jazmine Soto, was a big reason why that wasn't going to happen. Soto scored 27 of her 42 points in the second half, including 19 in the fourth quarter. “That's when she took over,” said Miranda about Soto in the fourth quarter.
But it was nice for Soto to receive more than a little help from her friends. With Soto hitting a patch in the game in which she was struggling, Fallbrook hit two straight three-pointers to pull within 41-37 early in the fourth quarter, Joseli Gutierrez made a steal and found Soto for basket to put SHS back up 43-37.
After that play, Soto — and the Spartans — found their way again. Of Strathmore's last eight baskets, Soto scored on seven of them and assisted on the other, accounting for 21 of the Spartans' last 22 points.
Soto had three three-point plays during the stretch, two of the conventional kind. She made a three to push Strathmore's lead to 49-39.
Soto later hit an off-balance jumper and was fouled. She converted the three-point play to extend Strathmore's lead to 56-41.
She then scored on a drive through the lane was fouled. She went on to convert another three-point play to give SHS a 60-45 lead.
Fallbrook rallied to within 61-54 with 22 seconds left. But Yvette Gutierrez threw a length of the court pass to Soto to break Fallbrook's press and Soto scored the final basket of her brilliant career on a layup for the final margin.
Soto finished her career with 3,331 points, as the all-time leading scorer in Central Section girls basketball history and as the all-time leading scorer for boys and girls in Tulare County.
Miranda said if it wasn't for COVID there's no doubt in his mind Soto would have surpassed arguably the most iconic girls high school basketball player in state history, Cheryl Miller, who finished with 3,405 points.
“It feels great,” Soto said. “It's amazing. This is the ultimate goal and we achieved it. It doesn't get better than this. Three championships, league, valley, state. You can't ask for anything else as a player.
“Our coach always said the better team, it would show in the fourth quarter and we were the better team.”
Soto scored the first her first five points of the game, including a three, to give SHS a 7-2 lead in the first quarter. After Fallbrook closed to within 10-7 at the end of the first quarter, Strathmore took control as Soto hit a three give SHS a 15-7 lead and hit another three to make it 20-10. Yvette Gutierrez scored on an assist from Soto to give Strathmore a 24-10 lead.
SHS led 26-12 when Fallbrook went on a 9-0 run to close to within 26-21 late in the first half. Joseli Gutierrez scored to give Strathmore a 28-21 lead at halftime.
Fallbrook continued to cut into the lead as it hit a three to close to within 31-29. But SHS answered with an 8-2 run to take a 39-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Sherrie Chapa, who was a major presence inside throughout the whole game for SHS, scored nine points and Yvette Gutierrez added six points for the Spartans.
“I'm really proud of this team, the adversity they've been through, COVID and playing and practicing in a hot gym which tonight I think was to our benefit,” Miranda said.