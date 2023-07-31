After announcements on how it was expanding its worldwide market, Porterville's ZeroNox announced on Monday it's entering the world of racing as well.
ZeroNox, which provides sustainable, off-highway vehicle and industrial vehicle electrification, announced a three-year deal in which it will partner with the NIO 333 Racing Formula E team. The deal marks ZeroNox's entry into the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
Formula E is the electric version of Formula 1 racing. While Formula 1 cars can reach speeds up to 230 miles an hour, Formula E cars can reach speeds approaching that, reaching speeds of 200 miles an hour.
ZeroNox will join Formula E for seasons 10, 11, and 12 — 2024, 2025 and 2026. As part of the deal NIO 333 Racing cars, team apparel, and other NIO 333 Racing items will display the ZeroNox logo. The ZeroNox logo on NIO 333 Racing cars was first displayed this past weekend during the 2023 London E-Prix on Saturday and Sunday.
“We are thrilled to partner with a Formula E team that has championed electrification and net zero carbon emissions since its inception,” said Robert Cruess, Co-Founder and President of ZeroNox. “ZeroNox, NIO 333 Racing, and Formula E have a passionate, joint vision for driving a greater shift toward electrification and achieve ambitious sustainability goals. We are looking forward to joining forces with the NIO 333 Racing team and bringing off-highway electrification across new areas of mobility in the future.”
“We are excited to collaborate with and support ZeroNox as they enter this dynamic partnership with the NIO 333 Racing team,” said Alex Hui, Team Principal of NIO 333 Racing Formula E team. “As a leader in the off-highway electrification space with a commitment to bringing clean technology around the world, ZeroNox brings invaluable industry leadership, electrification product expertise, and a unique vision for sustainability to the Formula E ecosystem. With ZeroNox’s partnership and support, we are confident about being able to move forward and accelerate adoption of electric mobility globally.”
In March ZeroNox entered into an agreement to merge with The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, that's expected to result in ZeroNox becoming publicly listed. Completion of the transaction is subject to approval by Growth for Good’s shareholders.
Less than two weeks ago, ZeroNox also announced an agreement with Germany's E-lix Electrombile GMA and France's Chateaux Des Langues to deliver Zero-Nox produced Tuatara electric utility terrain vehicles across Europe. Tuataras are sold across the country.
An in May ZeroNox officially launched the world's largest fleet retrofit electrification agreement in which it will retrofit 1,000 sanitation trucks operated by Zoomlion, a subsidiary of Jospong, that serve Ghana and West Africa. The trucks are being retrofitted with what ZeroNox is know for, its LFP batteries and electric powertrain platforms know as ZEPPs.
ZeroNox products and designed and engineered in the U.S. For more information, visit https://www.zeronox.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/zeronox/
For more information on Growth for Good visit https://www.g4ginvestment.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/growth-for-good-acquisition-corp/
The NIO 333 Racing Formula E Team has participated in the FIA ABB Formula E World Championship since its inception and won the inaugural Drivers' Championship title as Team China Racing in 2015. It's based at the home of British Motorsport at Silverstone Circuit.
In September 2021, BIE UK Ltd announced FIA had presented the highest award for environmental protection and sustainability to the NIO 333 Racing Formula E Team. By awarding the Three-Star Environmental Accreditation, the FIA recognized the team’s environmental performance and environmental awareness.