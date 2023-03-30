It's going to be a chilly night on Saturday but those who will be dancing under The Pyramid aren't going to mind as Stars in the Hills Prom will be held again.
The 18th annual Stars in the Hills Prom presented by the Porterville Breakfast Rotary Club will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Granite Hills High School Pyramid. It will be the second time the prom is held under The Pyramid as the prom was held under The Pyramid for the first time last year.
The community has come together for the last two decades to provide the special prom
for the area’s intellectual developmentally disabled students and the event is bigger than ever with 94 students set to attend this year's prom.
“It's going to be a our largest prom ever,” said Bank of the Sierra senior vice president Janice Castle of the Porterville Breakfast Rotary Club. Bank of the Sierra is another sponsor of the event.
Students from Porterville, Lindsay and the Terra Bella areas who are enrolled in a Tulare County Office of Education program participate in the event. There's no cost for the students to participate as the costs of the entire prom experience from morning to night is covered.
The students receive the full prom treatment, beginning Saturday morning when the girls meet at the Barn Theater to have their hair and nails done by local manicurists and hairdressers who volunteer their time. Boys can also have their hair cut at that time if they choose.
The students will eventually meet at Porterville High School to take a party bus to the prom at The Pyramid. “They get the royal treatment,” Castle said.
The students will be greeted by public safety officers from the Porterville Police Department, Porterville Fire Department and CalFire when they arrive. They will have professional photos taken by Generations Photography and can also purchase DVDs of the event and food and drinks are provided.
The students who are graduating from their programs will be crowned as Kings and Queens with the girls receiving tiaras and the boys receiving crowns. The students also receive corsages and boutonnieres.
Students from the Granite Hills, Porterville High, Porterville Military and Summit Collegiate High School and Porterville College and Interact and Rotaract Clubs also volunteer their time as they also help set up for the event. “We have so many kids that want to help,” Castle said.
With all of the student volunteers, guardians and students' teachers there will be about 400 people at the event. “We do have a lot of help which really helpss that night,” Castle said.
But Castle said the night is all about the students. “We want to make sure that our stars remain the students,” Castle said.
Castle added the students also like it when the public safety officers and their teachers are there. “It makes for a very comfortable, safe feeling environment for the students,” she said.
Another tradition will continue as Adrian Cloyd, who attend the prom as a student and has since graduated, will continue to serve as the events DJ on Saturday.