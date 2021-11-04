Stanford University Athletics held its Civic Engagement Day on Tuesday with Cardinal football players speaking to Los Robles Elementary students on the importance of civic engagement and being a good citizen in the community.
Speakers included quarterback Isaiah Sanders, safety Alaka’i Gilman, tight end Benjamin Yurosek, wide receiver John Humphreys, offensive lineman Max Kalny, safety Omari Porter, kicker Joshua Karty, fullback Coco Lukrich, kicker Emmet Kenney, defensive end Thomas Booker, defensive end Matthew Merritt, running back Caleb Robinson and running back Casey Filkins.
On Sept. 17, 2020 the NCAA's D1 Council unanimously approved legislation proposed by the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee requiring athletic departments give student-athletes election day off from athletic activities. The legislation is intended to increase opportunities for student-athletes to participate in civic engagement.
Porterville Unified School District and Los Robles Elementary School thanked Stanford coachDavid Shaw and the Stanford football student-athletes for taking time out of their busy schedules to speak and engage with students in a positive manner.