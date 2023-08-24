Porterville Military Academy, PMA, will continue to soar to new heights under the helm of a new principal – combat veteran and retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Rudy Cardona - who came onboard in June to replace recently retired PMA principal Doug Ihmels.
“I am incredibly pleased to welcome Mr. Rudy Cardona as our new principal a Porterville Military Academy,” said Porterville Unified School District superintendent Nate Nelson. “I am confident his appointment will take the site and our students to the next level.”
And with more than 25 years of exceptional leadership in education and the U.S. military, Cardona's proven ability to foster teamwork, stakeholder involvement and continuous growth is exactly what PMA needs, Nelson said
Born and raised in Fresno, Cardona joined the U.S Air Force straight out of high school, later graduating from Fresno State, and has more than 30 years of experience under his cap as an experienced educator and operations leader.
During his military career, Cardona served as a United States Air Force Officer in 14 different countries, commanded three Air Force squadrons, was selected to represent the United States as an exchange officer to the Republic of Venezuela, and served in two combat tours to Afghanistan.
As Cardona spoke, he made reference to an F-16 model jet on top of his file cabinet – his favorite jet and one, he said, he can take apart and put back together.
“I love working with my hands and was always interested on how things work. I also wanted to serve my country,” Cardona said as the reasons for joining the Air Force and returning to school again and again for two masters and a doctorate of education. “I worked on aircraft – F16s – I know all of it. I loved it. I worked on them for four and a half years.”
The 1989 Fresno State graduate, the first in his family to graduate from college, also served as Air Force ROTC Area Commander for the Arnold Air Society region which covers six western continental states, and Hawaii.
After his science and business education, he eventually returned to Fresno State and earned two masters in aerospace and science.
“My peers were all getting jobs in aerospace and airlines and with NASA,” Cardona said. “I wanted to do something totally different,” Cardona said. “I wanted to come back and give back to the community.”
Cardona spent the past eight years in small towns, first as the director of the aerospace science department for the Corcoran Unified School District, and most recently, three years as the assistant principal at Woodlake High School.
While at Woodlake, he visited PMA to learn more about the aviation program which he wanted to start, from scratch, at Woodlake.
“Every time I went past this school, I thought, ‘What a great opportunity to work there,” Cardona said. “I came out here because I told myself ‘Let me learn from the people who have been through the process.’”
He had not known, he said, Ihmels would be retiring soon and when it popped up on a job board, he was surprised – and excited.
“I love small towns. I want to stay in a small town,” Cardona said. “I love being an educator and believe in giving back to the community. Porterville has it all - aviation, military, small town, more welcoming than a big metropolitan area. It had the best of both worlds. It made sense to me, so I came out and spoke with everyone during the interview and I let them know how I feel and what I could offer.”
Cardona said everyone was welcoming and after accepting the job, he returned a few times to learn from, and shadow, Ihmels.
“I came out to the Pass and Review. I am military so I know this stuff, but still, it was important to see how they do it – and these are kids,” he said, adding he also learned about funding, structure and the chain of command and how everything worked between PMA and the California Military Department and PUSD. “I came out several days.”
It was the end of the school year in Woodlake and he had his plate full of responsibilities, yet he was given the opportunity to spend time at PMA. And after attending the end-of-the-year Pathway event at the Porterville Fairgrounds, Cardona said he couldn't wait to start in Porterville. And when he “jumped in” on July 1, he said he was amazed at the motivation of staff and faculty.
“They are all team players. They want to be here. The whole team is just amazing and truly focused on the kids,” Cardona said.
Cardona said he spent the summer at PMA and invited faculty and staff via an email to feel free to drop by and say hello during their off time/summer vacation, not knowing how many actually would give up their time to do it.
“They amazed me. People started coming in to meet me,” he said. “But that’s not all. When a student flew solo in Bakersfield, some of the faculty went to see the student. When a student graduated from San Diego USMC boot camp, several went. I hope to maintain that type of teacher, staff, team.
“We spend a lot of time here, you have to love where you work,” Cardona said.
Once here, Nelson said, Cardona immediately engaged with staff, cadet leadership, the PMA Advisory Board, and the valued partners at the California Military Department.
“I particularly appreciate his hands-on approach which resonates with our core values,” Nelson said. “Whether supporting targeted programs such as the launch of STARBASE for our community’s fifth graders, or being a general advocate for our students with diverse needs.”
Cardona said he hopes it's what he can bring by focusing on the kids and their learning, while making it a good environment.
Extremely competitive, Cardona said he wants PMA to be the No. 1 military academy in California.
“I want our kids to be competitive once they leave – not just get a diploma but be college and career ready,” Cardona said, adding he wanted them all passing tests, passing efficiencies, passing state assessments, and seeing more dual enrollments with Porterville College and other programs.
“I’ll be looking at our offerings here. I would like to grow (the program with) 60 more (students) by next year,” Cardona said. “Building a partnership with the community is really important. I’ve met with the school board, the advisory board, and the parent advisory committee but need to meet formally to form that vision.”
In the meantime, he said, he's calling every single senior into his office, one by one, and asking them how the school is doing and whether they have been offering everything they need during the past three years, and asking what they would do different or would like to see different during their final year.
“I have interviewed one third of all seniors, one by one,” Cardona said “Everything is spot on. Everything they were promised, they got here. I was happy to hear. My effort now is to meet as many families as possible, and be transparent in all we do. I want to be that person that I didn’t have. I’m a big believer in growing this place. Can we be a regional military service academy?”
Nelson said he has no doubt Cardona will flourish.
“Mr. Cardona has a unique blend of experience and empathy that I am confident will enable him to lead PMA into a future filled with new opportunities and potential,” Nelson said.
PMA Commandant, Lt. Col Fred Dohnke, echoed the sentiments.
“He’s the perfect person for this position and is already doing great things to make our staff even better,” Dohnke said, adding it's nice to have another person there who speaks “Air Force.”
Ihmels also said he was pleased with Cardona.
“Mr. Cardona brings a wealth of experience to PMA,” Ihmels said. “His passion for Aviation and Leadership will help PMA continue developing leaders throughout Tulare County. I am excited to see where the school goes under his leadership.”
Cardona and his wife have three children – a 15 year old daughter still at home, a daughter with a goal to be an astronaut attending the United States Air Force Military Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., and a son in active military duty.