Stanley Sewell grew up in Hanford, living there through his 8th grade year. Sewell was drawn to sports early in life and most times could be found outside shooting baskets or down at the baseball field playing in a pickup baseball game.
In his early sports experiences, Sewell played third base for the Little League Lions, who won the Hanford City Championship, and played center on the undefeated (45-0) Woodrow Wilson Warriors Junior High basketball team.
In the summer following his 8th grade year, Sewell’s family moved to Porterville. Despite never playing organized football before, he tried out for the freshman football team just as a way to meet friends at his new school. He continued playing football along with basketball and baseball all four years at Monache and went on to earn 9 varsity letters as a three-year starter in all three sports.
He was a member of the Class of 1972 at the new high school, and with that came a unique sense of pride, and a determination to establish a winning tradition in athletics for their young school. In Sewell’s senior year, the Class of ’72 delivered on that goal, winning league championships in football, basketball, and baseball, leading the way for the Marauders to capture the EYL All Sports Trophy, and set the standard for those that would follow in their footsteps wearing the Blue and Gold. The 1971 Monache football team finished the regular season 10-0.
In football, Sewell was a starter on both offense and defense, playing flanker and safety for the undefeated EYL Champion Marauders. He snagged 7 interceptions his senior year and earned Player of The Week recognition against Bullard High School.
Sewell was co-captain on the basketball team and set the single game MHS rebound record with 19. He was Most Inspirational Player as a sophomore and earned 1st Team All-League Honors as a senior for the EYL Champion Marauders. A favorite memory was sinking two free throws with 3 seconds left to send the game into overtime against his old teammates in Hanford on their home court.
Nicknamed “Horsefeathers” by Coach Tom Rieger, Sewell was a 3-year starter at second base and was co-captain in baseball. Sewell was selected 2nd Team All-League as a junior and earned 1st Team All-League Honors as a senior for the EYL Champion Marauders. He was also was named to the East – West All Star game.
Sewell worked as a real estate agent in the Porterville area for several years before moving to Southern California, where he owned and operated Lamppost Pizza for 15 years. His sports themed pizza parlor was one of the most popular spots in Anaheim for Little Leaguers, Pop Warner teams, and the local high school after game crowd. In 2002 Sewell sold the pizza parlor and returned to his real estate roots, working as a mortgage loan officer for 20 years.
Sewell is now comfortably retired and living in Anaheim with his wife Kim.
The Monache Athletic Hall of Fame and Induction Ceremony will be held on Saturday March 4 at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building. Happy Hour will be from 5 to 6 p.m., dinner will be from 6 to 7 and the induction ceremony will begin at 7:15.
Others to be inducted are: Bruce Butler, 1975, football, basketball, baseball; Bill Brown, 1972, football, basketball, baseball; Mitch Butler, 1972, football, basketball, baseball; Greg Hevener, 1990, water polo, swimming; Dawrence Rice, lifetime service, 1968-2019; and Carroll Land, basketball and golf coach, 1968-2019.
