Disney’s Frozen JR. is playing its last two shows at St. Anne’s School in Porterville Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. The spectacular musical is based on the 2013 Disney film and the 2018 Broadway adaptation. The cast is composed of 60 students from the school and led by Director Sara Herrera.
Join Anna, Elsa, and all the favorite characters as they embark on an epic, ice-filled journey of self-discovery, camaraderie, and the real meaning of true love. Adapted for young performers, the musical includes favorite Frozen songs such as “Love Is an Open Door,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?,” and “Let It Go,” as well as wonderful new songs from the Broadway production. With its empowering message of love and understanding, Frozen JR. is sure to melt one's heart.
For information on purchasing tickets please call 559-784-4096 for reservations.
St. Anne’s School is open to all students in the community, pre-kindergarten, TK, and Kindergarten through 8th grade.
Disney’s Frozen JR.is presented through special arrangement and all materials are provided by Music Theatre International.