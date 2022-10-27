At 10 a.m. Friday, there was plenty of music and color as the first group of students began the annual St. Anne’s School Color Fun Run event held at St. Anne’s School.
Students worked more than three weeks to receive pledges per lap or lump sum donations to raise funds for the school. The run involved the entire school with the transitional Kindergarten class through eighth grade participating.
“This really is a campus-wide event,” St. Anne's principal Kayla Trueblood said. “It is great seeing all the students come together to support the school and have fun in the process. It really is one of the most exciting and colorful days at St. Anne's School.”
The entire playground area was set up as one giant lap, complete with coloring stations and obstacles. Some of the obstacles included jumping and climbing over hay bales, running through hanging color pillars that looked like a noodle forest, and stations where students were splashed with color as they ran through the course. Music was playing through speakers as the students ran through the course.
“It is so fun to watch the students having a blast and enjoying themselves,” said Stephanie Laux, parent volunteer and event organizer. “This event is a lot of work to make special but it is well worth all the effort.
Each student was provided with a white t-shirt with the school Trojan mascot on it in black. By the end of the Color “Fun Run” the shirts were full of color.
The student who ran the most laps was third grader Thomas Prescott with 46 laps run during his class’ time slot. There was a three-way tie for second place: David Froula (eighth grade), Logan Cruess (sixth grade) and Christiana Cruess (fifth grade) each running 44 laps.
The class with the most laps was third grade with a combined total of 683 laps.
The school's students ran a total of 4,764 laps which calculates to more than 623 miles. The school stated the students definitely earned their P.E. Cred for the day.
“We are always humbled and grateful for all the outpouring of support for our students and school,” Trueblood said. “Thank you to everyone who participated, donated time at the event or sponsored one of our students.”
St. Anne’s School is open to all children in the Porterville and surrounding areas. To learn more about the school, visit www.stannesporterville.org.