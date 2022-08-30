On a sultry Saturday evening Hot August Nights: Bulls, Broncs, and Barrels at the Springville Rodeo Grounds began with wonderful mutton busting by some adventurous 3-7 year-old youngsters.
Plenty of parents and grandparents were excited to see their children ride the wooly lambs, and there were plenty of thrills, spills and chills.
"We're excited to be here. When I was a kid I was in the rodeo,” said Heidi Adams, “and my daughter Mackenzie Corra, did the mutton busting when she was younger. My best friend Hailey Balangue is here, and her son Grant is in mutton busting.”
After one of the children hung on for quite a while, and finally was helped off, the lamb was ferocious, going kind of crazy running around the area, after it bucked a child off, and it looked like it was trying to butt, nip or bite the people trying to catch it, before a cowboy herded it and the other loose lambs back into the fold.
"I love the bull riding and the little kids in the mutton busting is a must,” said Yvette Gerberding of Springville.
Her friend, Lynne Benadom's grandchildren Audree Balangue 4, and Grant Balangue, 6, both rode in the mutton busting. "It was their first time, and unfortunately they did not stay on very long," said their grandmother, "but we are so very proud of both of them! Grant wants to do it again next year!"
Patti Torrey's grandson, Walker Johnson, 3, rode in the mutton busting. ""This is wonderful, a wonderful thing for the kids," said Torrey. "It builds integrity, character, and it is great fun to watch."
There were lots of young children from all over the Valley participating, with some hard acts to follow. Cash Matthews in green chaps held on for a long time, as did his brother at the beginning of the show. Cash received a score of 85 points.
Watching the rodeo, William Glenn, was enjoying a great evening of entertainment. He said, “It's good to be home in Springville. This is a fantastic gathering of good people, with beautiful scenery. What's not to love about it." He said he'd been working out of town for a while.
Just then, Nathan Osborne, whose family has been ranching in the area for 144 years, was introduced, and he sang a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem.
The whole crowd stood, hats off, and respectfully listened, with many singing along. "The nicest thing," said Glenn, "was the respect from the crowd."
After the anthem, began the breakaway roping, which had a couple of different phases, and the competition was fierce.
It was great watching, with fabulous riding. But all the riders at the rodeo were fabulous. It looked like they were one with the horse.
The bronco riding was also fantastic, with some of the riders staying on a long time.
The bull riding was spectacular, with many excellent long rides.
A 15 minute break was announced, when people could buy refreshments, and then the rodeo activities continued, with the Josh Day Band playing, and couples dancing and having a great time.
The Springville Sierra Rodeo is completely community supported, funded, and operated by volunteers, said board member Jerry Clark.
All the proceeds from the ticket sales and concessions go directly back into the community, and pay for scholarships and school activities.
And as usual the food, treats, beer, and other concessions were excellent to the high standards expected at an event presented by the famous Springville Sierra Rodeo.