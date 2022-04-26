The crowd of people packed the stadium on Saturday for the Sierra Springville Rodeo, which ran three days Friday through Sunday. There had to have been many thousands from one end of the covered stadium seating to the other end and beyond.
Cowboy hats galore, amazing outfits, lots of children, families, and lots of friends having a darn good time.
The Springville Sierra Rodeo Association Board of Directors was expecting a record attendance.
The rodeo always brings back long-forgotten memories and visions of how working on the ranch used to be, when men and women rode and drove cattle on horseback, and every day in the saddle was the norm.
That's what makes it a cherished part of American cowboy culture.
And for many living in rural areas, living with horses and stock is still a part of life.
Tulare County Supervisor Dennis Townsend and his wife Cece were there. They were talking with Josh Pearson, who said it was his first time at the rodeo, and he remarked about how huge the crowd was, saying, “I’m happy to see a lot of people here, and we’ll see some good rodeo.”
The excitement was contagious, and scores of little kids were constantly running around having fun, as well as standing close to the arena fence so they could get the best view of the rodeo events.
World Champion Rodeo announcer Randy Corley welcomed everyone to the 72nd Sierra Springville Rodeo, and asked everyone join him in a moment of prayer.
He said, “Thank you heavenly father, I’d love to have him watch over this performance of rodeo.”
Corley spoke about the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, PRCA, the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association, WPRA, and the SSRA and thanked them for all their efforts and hard work to keep rodeo alive.
Corley introduced 2022 SSR Grand Marshall Frank Wittich,
a decorated American war hero, who's retired and has a ranch in Springville, and supports the Springville VFW and rodeo. He described Wittich as the “essence of the American man.”
Springville Sierra Rodeo Women’s Flag Drill team performed their intricate and astounding routine, delighting the crowd with their precision riding of curvetting horses, interchanging circles, and a mounted chorus line of riders. Former SSR queen and princess Katie Donnelly and Kasyn Witzel, and the newly crowned 2022 SSR queen Peytan Baeza,18, and SSR Princess Brooke Witzel rode around the arena at speed and waved to the crowd.
At the end of the performance, the drill riders and all the SSR rodeo queens and princesses lined up for great applause in the middle of the area. As the women rode out of the arena one of the horses tripped, and its rider, Marian Williams, fell heavily to the ground.
Rodeo organizers, medics, and the ambulance pulled up, and Williams was moved onto a stretcher and into the ambulance.
There was a huge round of applause from the audience, after some anxious minutes. Corley announced Williams was talking to her family and was being taken to the hospital. Williams was back at the rodeo on Sunday.
The announcer then recognized the drill team riders, and all the Springville rodeo queens and princesses. He then spoke about the Osborne family who has been in the area for 144 years, and everyone stood when Nathan Osborne sang the National Anthem.
Rodeo events for the day were Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Tie-down Roping, followed by Bull Riding, Team Roping, and Barrel Racing.
There was also an entertainment specialty act called the teeter-totter featuring professional PRCA entertainer Whistle-Nut, aka Jason Dent, and Walter with a trained bull, in which Whistle-Nut and Walter balanced on a huge metal teeter-totter while a bull tried to get at them from the bottom. It was both hysterical, funny, and a little frightening at the same time.
There was also the Silver Dollar Dig for the children after dark.
All the performers and their horses were extraordinary. The training and expertise shown by the horsemen and horsewomen was truly outstanding.
The rodeo is a wonderful American spectacle that's also popular in other parts of the world.
All of the concession stands were run by Springville community service clubs and were doing a bang-up business throughout the afternoon and evening, and all the profits go to scholarships and community projects.
Earlier in the day Brent Gill announced the rodeo parade.
Grand Marshal Frank Wittich said it was a real honor for him to be selected as Grand Marshal and to be on the rodeo board. “I want the public to know that all the people who work at SSR are volunteers. It’s all about doing something nice and positive for the community families. Rodeo board members and the volunteers put thousands of hours into getting the rodeo grounds ready, and making sure everything works perfectly. And we don’t take a dime.
“I want to emphasize this is such an honor, but I want to make sure the credit goes to the rodeo board and all the volunteers.”
In the audience many families were having a great time, enjoying being
together, eating all kinds of special rodeo snacks, and oohing and ahhing at the thrills and spills of the bronc riders, the calf roping, barrel racing, and more.
The Garza family from Tulare had never been to the Springville Rodeo and they were enjoying the great entertainment and they appreciated the friendly staff. They said the bronc riding was exceptional and they enjoyed the extra special beauty of the mountain range in the background.
Raleigh Singer, 6, said the rodeo was “super cool,” and her favorite part was the bull with the teeter-totter.
Her mother Alyssa Price said the Springville Rodeo was so much fun, and she remembered going there with her grandparents. She also remarked on the beautiful and majestic setting.
Megan Lozano and her friend Katrina Jones, from Vanilla Smiles Photography in Porterville, were with their families. They said they loved the rodeo, and the entertainment was so family friendly.
Jones said she used to go to the rodeo with her mom, and wanted to continue the tradition with her children. It’s such a great place to connect with friends and have a great time in a safe environment, she said.
“Thank you Springville Rodeo for keeping this alive,” she said.