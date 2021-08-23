SPRINGVILLE -- There was no doubt about it. Saturday’s Bulls Broncs and Barrels held at the Springville Rodeo Grounds was popular as thousands of spectators filled the stands and stood as they visited and laughed with each other.
“Welcome Back from the pandemic. Hallelujah,” shouted out Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Announcer Eddie Kutz. “Today you are going to see all kinds of stuff – mutton busting, bronc riding, bull riding, break away roping and a new event added this year – motorcycle barrel racing. It’s wild, it’s wooly and it’s all in Springville, California.”
The crowd roared with excitement as he asked three questions regarding how many people were glad to be in Springville, California and the U.S.A. And on that roar, he introduced royalty as they rode in with the California flag and the American flag, Kasyn Whitzell and Katie Donnelly.
“Each and everyone of us are the luckiest people in the whole entire world to live in the United States of America,” Kutz said and then introduced Nathan Osborne, whose family has ranched in Springville for 143 years.
As the National Anthem blared over the speakers came to an end, the roar from the crowd was almost deafening.
The event opened with the mutton busting—a children’s event similar to bull riding or bronco riding but on sheep.
“That’s one of the cutest things I’ve ever seen,” said Robin Prescott.
Her son, Gil, 5, had just completed his inaugural riding event.
“This is my first one,” Gil said. “I was not scared at all.”
And he did it without a single practice session on a live animal.
“He’s been practicing on top of dad and mom and dogs,” said his grandmother June Bailey, who traveled from Turlock to see her grandson ride.
His other grandmother, Debbie Prescott of Porterville, and numerous friends and family were also in attendance.
“This is the most fun ever,” Robin Prescott said. “It’s fun to see everyone here with a sense of community and patriotism.”
Robin Prescott said she wasn’t scared to see her son ride.
“Maybe I should have but I was just super excited,” she said and laughed. “He’s a pretty rough kid.”
The saddle bronc riding and bull riding events followed, with bulls weighing a good 1,800 pounds, Kutz said.
One by one the riders were thrown off their animals.
“Bulls – 6, Riders – 0,” Kutz said at one point after no riders had scored.
Barrel racing had the crowd also on suspense as they cheered and laughed while watching, especially when one rider lost her hat as she flew by one of the barrels, only to have her horse step on it a few seconds later.
The event continued with the break away roping and was followed by an array of activities, including children digging for coins and entertainment by Kutz’ on-field sidekick – Charlie “Too Tall” West, who not only kidded with Kutz and had the crowd laughing at his antics and comments, but also rode a small motorcycle he “flew” over three Tonka trucks.
“Modern Cowboy” Loop Rawlins of Tucson, Ariz., was also on hand to entertain, wowing the crowd with his trick-roping, whip-cracking, fire-ropes, and fancy gun-spinning acts. As he performed, dozens of children ran to the fence to watch.
“It’s absolutely wonderful to be back and have so many people come out,” said ticket office volunteer Angie Dempsie. “We are thrilled at the support. People are dying to be out and be normal again and we are thrilled with the turnout and support.”
Volunteer John Konda agreed as he looked over the number of tickets sold.
The night continued with a second round of events, before ending with the arena events with the second round of bull riding.
“It was an incredible success to our service organizations,” said Kenny Walker, treasurer of the Springville Sierra Rodeo Association, who said 2,300 tickets were sold.
The Springville Women’s Club, Back Country Horsemen’s Association, Springville VFW and Springville Lions Club all sold out of food, he said.
“We had twice the crowd we anticipated,” Walker said. “It was fun to watch the entire event go down. Some people had never been to it.”
The majority of the online tickets were sold in Porterville, Walker said, with Visalia taking second place and Sacramento taking third place. And other tickets sold were bought in Redding, he said.
And once the event ended, the night continued as people danced as the Josh Day Band played on the large stage.