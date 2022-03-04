Connor Machado is carrying on a patriotic tradition of success for Springville School.
The eighth grader is this year's State Champion in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Patriot's Pen Essay Contest. Machado, who as sponsored by Springville VFW Post 9499, won the contest in which students from across the state write an essay of 300 to 400 words on a patriotic them.
This year's theme was “How Can I Be A Good American?” Machado is the latest in a string of students from Springville who have advanced to and won the state competition over the last several years.
Springville English teacher Danielle Bledsaw, stated she believed the success of Springville students in the competition comes from their sense of patriotism.
“Our students tend to be extremely patriotic,” she said. She noted even when students weren't in the classroom and had to participate in school through Zoom, they still stood for the Pledge of Allegiance.
“It's something our kids feel proud about,” Bledsaw said. “I know they have a passion for patriotism.”
She added the success of the students is also a testament to the town of Springville. “I just think our small community is very unique,” she said. “It produces some unique kids and unique writers.”
Bledsaw said students at the school work on essay writing since the sixth grade, but when it comes to the contest, she added, “I just kind of let them go and write.”
About Machado's accomplishment, Bledsaw said, “Extremely proud. He's a very quiet gentleman.”
Machado also won the school science fair and has advanced to the Tulare County Science and Engineering Fair to be held Saturday, March 12. He plays drums in the band as well.
VFW posts and auxiliaries in California have presented $31,000 in scholarships and awards this year in the Pen's Pal Contest.
Machado won at the local level and at the district level to advance to the state contest. As a state winner, Machado's essay is being judged on the national level.
He was awarded $200 for winning at the local and district levels and $1,000 for winning at the state level. There will be 53 winners from U.S. states and territories that are being judged in the national contest.
Awards of $500 and above will be awarded in the national contest with the national champion receiving $5,000.
“It feels great,” said Machado about winning the state contest. “It's really cool.”
When asked about how he came up with the essay he wrote, Machado said, “I just wrote what I thought, that's really how it went.”
He also said he gave a lot of thought to what makes a good American. “What are the qualities of a good one?” said Machado about what he asked of himself.
Here's Machado's essay:
“'Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.'” Ronald Reagan gave this quote on January 5th, 1967 during his inaugural address. Although this quote is over 50 years old, it makes you realize how fragile freedom could be in the United States of America. When asked what the qualities of a good American are, what would you say? Some obvious things you could think of are to follow the laws, vote, support the military, maybe just fly an American Flag at your house. I believe that the most important quality of a true American is to just love your country. From the beginning, the United States was formed as an independent nation, and the citizens adapted to an independent lifestyle; for what I know about my country, that is something you can never take away.
“I remember going to sports game, with thousands of different people in the stadium, coming from different places, and going for different teams to win. When it was time for the National Anthem, however, everyone united together to acknowledge our amazing country. The United States of America is the only nation on Earth where every citizen has the opportunity to succeed. Geniuses such as Elon Musk were among those who did amazing things because of the opportunity given to them by the United States. It's obvious why the United States is call, 'the land of opportunity.'
“So, how can I be a good American? There are many ways, from serving in our Nation's military to simply standing for the National Anthem, maybe even going out and sending your email to a congress representative on what you would like to see done. The possibilities to be a great American are endless. What are the best ways to show your love for America? That's something for you to decide.”