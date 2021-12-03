SPRINGVILLE – Santa Claus arrived in style Friday night at Springville Park.
Pulling up in an open trolley covered in bright, colorful lights, Santa was greeted by dozens of children — all shouting his name as he offered a hearty “Ho Ho Ho” and “Merry Christmas” before promptly heading to the park gazebo. As he walked, Santa reached into his massive, red, velvet bag and handed out gifts and stuffed animals to children on his way to the gazebo.
And, with help from everyone in the park, Santa and his elves, counted down from 5 for the lighting of the Springville Christmas tree.
“Wow” and “How beautiful” several children and adults could be heard saying as their smiling faces stared up in wonder at the 45-foot-tall Spruce tree covered in colorful lights.
But it all started an hour earlier with what seemed like the entire community of Springville gathering to visit, play, eat, shop and wait for the arrival of Santa during the Christmas in Springville.
Many also enjoyed a hot meal, took canned and non-perishable food items to donate towards the community food drive, brought gifts to donate to help Santa, and bought numerous of 50/50 tickets, and adult and children gift drawing tickets in the hopes of winning cash or any of more than 200 items on exhibit, including large televisions and bicycles.
Children were also excited as Santa would be taking free photographs with the children in his sleigh set in front of Santa's Workshop at the park.
“And all the children will get gifts,” said Denise Young, who spearheads the event with her husband, Randy Young. “We started the evening with 115 gifts but then the White Barn donated a truckload of gifts, including bicycles and televisions.”
All of the vendors also donated a large item to be raffled off, she said.
Among the crowd was Danelle Bledsaw who was there with her son, a niece and a nephew.
“It's always so special. We moved here 12 years ago and we've been coming every year,” Bledsaw said. “It's something we always look forward towards.”
Bledsaw, who's also a teacher at Springville Elementary said she knew many of the children at the park and feels as if they are all her children.
“It's a small-town feel where everybody knows everybody,” she said. “It's endearing.”
After a welcome from Pastor Chris Ferrell of Lighthouse Chapel in Springville, the program began with the Springville Elementary Drama children, all dressed in colorful Christmas dresses and sweaters, with a couple of them in colorful Christmas pajamas, singing “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.”
“He always comes in style too,” said Denise Young. “You never know what he will come in and everyone always wants to see. Once it was on a motorcycle and another time on a boat. You just never know. It's always unique.”
The program continued with the reading of “The Story of the First Christmas,” before Pastor Ferrell and Phillip Kroupa, from Springville Elementary, took turns reading the names of Springville residents who have passed. The list started with the year 1999, the first year they did the reading, and went through to 2021. In all there were close to 250 names on the list, Ferrell said.
The Memorial Names were followed with a moment of silence and a prayer by Pastor Ferrell who asked for God's blessing as Springville enters its Christmas season reflecting on loved ones who have passed, and rejoicing with those “around us.”
“It's a big task putting this on. We usually start in February but we waited until September/October to start this year,” said Denise Young. “It was started by the volunteer fire department and then we took it over. We've been doing this for 30 years now, with a lot of community support.”
The evening ended with the serving of cookies, hot apple cider, cocoa, and a lot of smiles.