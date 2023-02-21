On February 14 at a virtual hearing, Tulare County District Attorney's prosecutors secured a three-year denial of parole for Gerald Daniel Walker, 91, for murder. Walker is currently serving a life sentence at the California Health Care Facility in Stockton.
On February 27, 1973, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Deputies received a call from Beverly Hills
something terrible had happened at River Valley Ranch in Springville. Deputies responded and the body of the victim, William Ashlock, an advertising executive from Los Angeles, was located in a bedroom of the ranch house wrapped in a bedspread. He had been shot in the head.
The investigation established Ashlock, Walker, and Hope Nivens Masters were at the ranch. Walker posed as a photojournalist profiling Ashlock’s status as an eligible bachelor in Los Angeles, and Masters, the daughter of a partial owner of the ranch.
After the murder, Walker and Masters traveled to Beverly Hills where Walker (using Tyler Taylor as his name) told Tulare County authorities Masters had witnessed a murder and her life was in danger. Masters contacted her parents, telling them she had witnessed a “hit” and had been raped by the killer. Walker was located in early March, 1973, using Ashlock’s credit cards at a Howard Johnson’s hotel in North Hollywood.
Masters later testified against Walker at his trial. He was found guilty by a Porterville jury of first-degree murder in 1974 and sentenced to life in prison.
Walker had previously been convicted of armed robbery in Florida in 1954, armed robbery in Ohio in 1958, and shooting an Illinois state trooper in the head in 1969, a crime in which he later escaped from incarceration by faking a medical condition. Walker was also suspected in a number of violent crimes, including murder throughout the United States.
The murder case drew national attention at the time. A book, A Death in California, was published in 1981 about the crime and subsequent prosecution. A television miniseries of the same name adapted from the book aired in 1985 on ABC.
This was Walker’s 14th parole hearing. The District Attorney’s Office regularly attends life parole hearings and a Supervising Deputy District Attorney argued against the Walker’s release.